Notice of Public Involvement for the Route 994 (Old Plank Road) Tatman Run Bridge Replacement Project

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is proposing to replace the bridge carrying Route 994 (Old Plank Road) over Tatman Run in Todd Township, Huntingdon County. The Route 994 (Old Plank Road) Bridge Project will include the complete replacement of an existing I-beam bridge with a single span reinforced concrete spread box beam bridge. A temporary roadway will be implemented to maintain Route 994 traffic during construction. The temporary roadway will utilize a portion of Tatman Run Drive. A temporary closure of Tatman Run Drive will occur to prepare the temporary roadway for use during construction.

The project will require right-of-way acquisition from land owned by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACOE) Tatman Run Recreation Area, Raystown Lake. Approximately 17213 square feet will be needed for temporary construction easement and 208 square feet will be needed for permanent right of way. These impacts are required for the construction of the project as well as incorporating all transportation elements into PennDOT permanent right-of-way. PennDOT in coordination with the ACOE has determined that the project impacts to the recreation area will not adversely impact the activities, features and attributes of the recreational area and have determined that it constitutes a Section 4f/2002 De Minimus Use.

Those wishing to comment on the impacts of the project on the Tatman Run Recreational Area, Raystown Lake, please address any written comments or questions by May 11, 2022. If you require additional information concerning this project, please contact the project manager, James F. Bittner, Jr, by phone 814-696-7184, or by e-mail jambittner@pa.gov.