Governor Abbott Appoints Detten To Red River Authority Of Texas Board Of Directors

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tonya Detten to the Red River Authority of Texas Board of Directors for a term set to expire on August 11, 2025. The Red River Authority provides for the control, conservation and development of the watershed and water of the Red River and its Texas tributaries.

Tonya Detten of Panhandle is a Labor Relations Senior Specialist for CNS Pantex. She is a member of Project Management Professionals and the State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee, District 13. Previously, she served on the board of the Amarillo Little Theatre. She is the President of the Highland Park ISD School Board. Detten received a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Film and a Masters of Business Administration in Management from West Texas A&M University.