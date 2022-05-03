Submit Release
News Search

There were 825 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,108 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Appoints Detten To Red River Authority Of Texas Board Of Directors

TEXAS, May 3 - May 3, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tonya Detten to the Red River Authority of Texas Board of Directors for a term set to expire on August 11, 2025. The Red River Authority provides for the control, conservation and development of the watershed and water of the Red River and its Texas tributaries.

Tonya Detten of Panhandle is a Labor Relations Senior Specialist for CNS Pantex. She is a member of Project Management Professionals and the State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee, District 13. Previously, she served on the board of the Amarillo Little Theatre. She is the President of the Highland Park ISD School Board. Detten received a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Film and a Masters of Business Administration in Management from West Texas A&M University.

You just read:

Governor Abbott Appoints Detten To Red River Authority Of Texas Board Of Directors

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.