COMMISSION EXPANDS LOW INCOME ASSISTANCE PROGRAM DOUBLING ELIGIBILTY TO LOW INCOME MAINERS

May 3, 2022

Hallowell, Maine - The Maine Public Utilities Commission (Commission) approved amendments to its electric Low-Income Assistance Program (LIAP) Rule today, which will expand the program to provide assistance to customers who participate in a DHHS means-tested program who are at or below 75 percent of the Federal poverty line. The program is currently available to electric customers who qualify for the Low-Income Heating Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

LIAP helps qualified low-income electricity consumers pay for electricity costs. Those who qualify will receive a credit on their electric bill based on income and electricity usage. LIHEAP participants can enroll through their local Community Action Agencies or with their electric utility. Eligible DHHS participants will receive a notification from DHHS which they can then present to their electric utility for enrollment.

"These amendments to our Low-income Assistance Program will provide lasting relief for utility customers most in need by more than doubling the number of customers who are eligible from 24,000 to about 50,000," said Commission Chair Philip L. Bartlett, II. For those still in need of assistance, we urge you to speak with your utility or visit www.MaineElectricHelp.com for a full list of assistance programs.

The proposed rule increases funding for the program from about $7.8 million to $15 million. Anyone wishing to apply for LIAP who is not enrolled in a DHHS program should contact their local Community Action Program.

Full details of the LIAP program and the approved amendments can be found at: https://mpuc-cms.maine.gov/CQM.Public.WebUI/Common/CaseMaster.aspx?CaseNumber=2021-00400

Learn more about the Commission at www.maine.gov/mpuc/

CONTACT: Harry Lanphear, Administrative Director PHONE: 207-287-3831 EMAIL: harry.a.lanphear@maine.gov