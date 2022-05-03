Submit Release
PSC Grants Water/Wastewater Certificates to First Coast Regional Utilities, Inc.

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) today, in a 2 to 1 vote, granted First Coast Regional Utilities, Inc.’s (FCRU) application to provide water and wastewater service in Duval, Baker, and Nassau Counties. The Commission also set rates for the utility’s systems. JEA, a municipal water and wastewater provider, objected to FCRU’s application, saying it had the exclusive right to serve parts of the territory.

With plans to serve a proposed new development, FCRU’s request was determined by the PSC to be in the public interest. The service territory consists of 11,861 acres over three counties: Duval and Nassau Counties includes 8,741 acres, and Baker County includes 3,120 acres. The land is currently undeveloped with no water or wastewater service currently being provided and no existing service lines or facilities in place. 

FCRU will specifically serve a planned unit development in Duval County to be constructed in phases, with Phase I requiring service for 2,500 equivalent residential connections (ERCs) and 300 commercial ERCs 30 months after the certificates are granted.  According to FCRU, there is no specific development currently planned for the Baker and Nassau County portions of the proposed service territory.

Commissioners heard testimony on FCRU’s application at an evidentiary hearing held on February 1-2, 2022.

