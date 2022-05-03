Demand for Global E-Waste Management Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 1,07,465.9 Million Mark, at 13.9% CAGR Growth By 2028 | Industry Trends, Value, Revenue Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[211+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global E-Waste Management Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 49,218.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,07,465.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 13.9% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI), Aurubis AG, Sims Metal Management Limited, Umicore, Boliden AB, Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., TRIPLE M METAL LP, Tetronics (International) Limited, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Stena Metall AB, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “E-Waste Management Market By Equipment Type (Small Equipment, Large Equipment, Temperature Exchange Equipment, Screens, Small IT Equipment, Lamps), By Method (Recycling & Reuse, Dispose/Trash, Landfill, Incineration), By Waste Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecom Equipment, Consumer Electronics (CE), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Industrial Electronics (IE), Medical Equipment), By Material(Metals, Non-ferrous Metals, Ferrous Metals, Plastic & Resins, Other Materials), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global E-Waste Management Market size & share was worth around USD 49,218.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,07,465.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 13.9% over the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is E-Waste Management? How big is the E-Waste Management Industry?

Report Overview:

Rare and valuable metals identified in e-waste include silver, gold, palladium, platinum, indium, and gallium. These rare elements are frequently employed in consumer electronics as well as IT and communication systems. With the rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing and developed regions, the adoption of the latest technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) is growing the use of electronic devices in every human activity. Therefore, the use of electronic devices is expected to generate a significant amount of e-waste, thereby driving the market in the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-waste-management-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 211+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 49,218.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 1,07,465.9 Million CAGR Growth Rate 13.9% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI), Aurubis AG, Sims Metal Management Limited, Umicore, Boliden AB, Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc., TRIPLE M METAL LP, Tetronics (International) Limited, Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd., Stena Metall AB., and Others Key Segment By Equipment Type, Method, Waste Source, Material, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global E-Waste Management Market: Dynamics

Rising e-waste load in emerging economies boosts global e-waste management market

Growing health hazards such as bronchitis, kidney damage, and Wilson’s disease, due to improper discharge of toxic materials from electronic scrap and incineration, are creating the need for efficient scrap management techniques, driving the need for e-waste management techniques in the coming years. The presence of precious metals such as gold, silver, platinum, and gallium in the electronic scrap recycling market makes it an attractive and feasible option. These factors are expected to positively influence market growth.

The government across the globe is implementing numerous regulations and policies to effectively manage e-waste, boosting the demand for w-waste management in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing base of the middle-income population in developing economies and shifting consumer preferences in the up-gradation of older versions of an electronic product with a newer version is generating e-waste, which is driving the market in the forecast period.

Browse the full “E-Waste Management Market - Global and Regional Industry Trends, Market Insights, Data analysis, Historical Information, and Forecast 2022–2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-waste-management-market



E-Waste Management Market: Segmentation Analysis

The E-Waste Management Market is segregated based on Equipment Type, Method, Waste Source, and Material.

Based on Equipment Type, the global market is distinguished into Small Equipment, Large Equipment, Temperature Exchange Equipment, Screens, Small IT Equipment, and Lamps. Based on Method, the global market is distinguished into Recycling & Reuse, Dispose/Trash, Landfill, and Incineration.

Based on Waste Source, the global market is distinguished into Household Appliances, IT & Telecom Equipment, Consumer Electronics (CE), Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), Industrial Electronics (IE), and Medical Equipment. Based on material, the global market is distinguished into Metals, Non-ferrous Metals, Ferrous Metals, Plastic & Resins, and Other Materials.

E-Waste Management Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

On the economic aspect, the industry has experienced a positive growth trend, with the implementation of work-from-home regulations raising demand for mobile computing devices while decreasing the use of fixed computers and gadgets. As a result, enterprises have concentrated their efforts on repurposing existing systems in order to minimize operating costs, resulting in a significant opportunity for total market growth. As a result of this increasing likelihood, a growing number of businesses have begun to engage in e-waste management.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/e-waste-management-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global e-waste management market include -

Electronic Recyclers International Inc. (ERI)

Aurubis AG

Sims Metal Management Limited

Umicore

Boliden AB

Global Electric Electronic Processing Inc.

TRIPLE M METAL LP

Tetronics (International) Limited

Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd.

Stena Metall AB

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the E-Waste Management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 13.9%.

The E-Waste Management market was valued at around US$ 49,218.5 million in 2021 and is projected to hit US$ 1,07,465.9 million mark, by 2028.

Based on waste source segment, the Consumer Electronics segment dominated the market in the forecast period.

The widespread use of electronic gadgets in homes and businesses has fueled demand for consumer electronics.

By Material, the metal segment accounted for the leading share in the market in the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region leads the e-waste management industry due to rising disposable income. Moreover, the region's e-waste management market will benefit from constant technological advancements and falling product costs.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for E-Waste Management industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the E-Waste Management Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the E-Waste Management Industry?

What segments does the E-Waste Management Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the E-Waste Management Market sample report and company profiles?

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/e-waste-management-market



Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific dominates the e-waste management market, due to factors like new product developments due to continuous technological advancement and constant decline in prices of electronic products. In addition, an increase in per capita income across many countries of the region has led to consuming upgraded versions of the products which ultimately increases e-waste in the region. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period due to due to unlawful dumping of e-waste from developed countries and expanding government legislation for systematic collection and recycling of electronic junk in the region.

North America is expected to grow at a considerable rate due to the rise in disposable income in developed and developing countries. In addition, the constant innovations and continuous decrease in the costs of electronic products will further boost the growth of the e-waste management market in the North American region during the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In 2021, Aurubis announced the construction of a state-of-the-art recycling facility at its Beerse site in Belgium. The hydrometallurgical plant strengthens the company's core business and moves it closer to being the worlds most efficient and sustainable integrated smelter network. The new method will allow for the extraction of more precious metals, including gold and silver, as well as tin, from anode sludge at a faster rate.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/e-waste-management-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global e-waste management market is segmented as follows:

By Equipment Type

Small Equipment

Large Equipment

Temperature Exchange Equipment

Screens

Small IT Equipment

Lamps

By Method

Recycling & Reuse

Dispose/Trash

Landfill

Incineration

By Waste Source

Household Appliances

IT & Telecom Equipment

Consumer Electronics (CE)

Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

Industrial Electronics (IE)

Medical Equipment

By Material

Metals

Non-ferrous Metals

Ferrous Metals

Plastic & Resins

Other Materials

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request For Free Sample Report of the Global E-Waste Management Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/e-waste-management-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Medical Waste Management Market by Service Type (Collection, Transportation, & Storage Services, Recycling Services, Treatment & Disposal Services, and Others) By Waste Type (Hazardous Waste and Non-Hazardous Waste), By Treatment Site (Onsite Treatment and Offsite Treatment), By Waste Generator (Hospitals, Research Centres, Diagnostic Laboratories, and Others) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

E-Waste Recycling and Reuse Services Market By Material Type (Metals, Plastic, Glass, & Others), By Industry Verticals (Industrial & Commercial Electronics and Consumer Electronics), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

E-Waste to Preciometal Market By Source (Household Appliances, IT & Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, & Others), By Metal Type (Copper, Gold, Silver, & Others), and By Regions: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026

Waste To Energy Market By Technology (Thermal and Biological): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Municipal Solid Waste Management Market By Source (Residential, Commercial) By Treatment (Open Dumping, Disposal) and By Material (Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Plastic, Food, Textile, Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

Waste Paper Recycling Market By Product (White Office Paper, Magazines, Newspapers, Corrugated Cardboard, and Mixed Paper), By Application (Printing-and-Writing Paper, Wrapping Paper, and Others), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecast 2020–2026

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

