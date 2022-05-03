The Global 5G Infrastructure in Healthcare Market is expected to reach a value of USD 3,678.01 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 76.3% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) - SkyQuest Technology

The fifth generation of mobile communication technology is referred to as 5G. Transmission speed and network capacity have improved with each generation's new technology and standards. 5G represents a significant advancement in cellular technology and healthcare by enabling a new health ecosystem capable of meeting the needs of patients and providers accurately, efficiently, cost-effectively, conveniently, and on a large scale. This massive network will include billions of low-bitrate and low-energy connected health monitoring devices, remote sensors, and clinical wearables, with 5G serving as the IoT backbone infrastructure.

The 5G network has the potential to transform and improve all critical components of healthcare, which is especially relevant today given the spread of the coronavirus, which has put unprecedented strain on healthcare systems around the world. With its high speed and massive connection power, the much-anticipated fifth generation of cellular wireless technology has the potential to revolutionize healthcare. Along with its many primary benefits, it will also enable medical innovations such as augmented/virtual/mixed reality, artificial intelligence, remote medical learning, patient care, and monitoring, to name a few. Because of the critical and time-sensitive nature of the healthcare domain, it is even more critical to have continuous access to near real-time data in order to support and fully utilize today's advanced technologies.

One of the major motives is to advance 5G communication and IoT from a social and humanitarian standpoint, i.e., to integrate communication systems that will help improve people's quality of life. It can help to improve the strong communication infrastructure of smart healthcare systems in terms of reliability, connection stability, accessibility, network scalability, and rapid response flexibility, allowing monitoring and preventive action to be taken in pandemic situations. Telehealth is an effective method for improving healthcare and training medical professionals. Deep learning can also be considered a strategy for improving health care through the use of cutting-edge technology such as 5G. Wireless communication technologies can aid in the monitoring of virus spread, thereby improving health and treatment processes. In disaster scenarios, hospitals are overburdened with patient admissions. Keeping physical contact between treatment seekers and physicians to a minimum is an effective way to avoid this issue. The use of IoMT products and robots in hospitals and diagnostic centre’s will help to reduce the burden on hospitals.

Read market research report, " Global 5G Infrastructure in Healthcare Market is segmented By Component (Hardware, Connectivity, Services), By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring, Connected Medical Devices, AR/VR, Connected Ambulance, Asset Tracking), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers) & By Region - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

For many years, ICT and medical expertise have been a potent mix for improving patient care. Remote diagnosis and robotic-assisted surgery are widely used around the world, and the fast development of ICT means that even more possibilities for these techniques are becoming a reality. Another area that can benefit from such advancements is robotic-assisted laser surgery. Doctors can now perform complex procedures with greater precision and flexibility, whereas reducing the invasiveness of the procedure, thanks to the use of a machine. This is made possible by 5G technology, which has aided in software advancements and the seamless transmission of information. Many telecommunications behemoths are implementing this technology to transform their healthcare systems. Furthermore, as a result of the pandemic, healthcare delivery changed dramatically.

With patients in need of immediate care, hospitals and doctors' offices became potential exposure zones. As a result, telemedicine has become the primary option for patients in need of medical attention. The high standard of virtual care, combined with the presence of 5G and its significant potential, will transform healthcare delivery to new heights. Following the coronavirus pandemic, 5G Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) technology will allow for remote support of quality healthcare while reducing patient exposure to contagion by reducing in-person visits to doctors or healthcare facilities. Patients who are unable to travel to their healthcare providers will be able to have them visit them via telepresence systems thanks to 5G.

The cost of 5G infrastructure is strongly influenced by the required throughput density, the periodic interest rate, and the price of base stations. Cost reductions are critical for effective and ultra-dense small cell deployments. The challenge for CSPs in transitioning to 5G is justifying the multibillion-dollar investments in new network equipment required to transform their network to a virtualized infrastructure, migrate services from 3G and 4G to 5G, and protect their business from the ever-increasing risks of disruptions and cyber threats. The transition to a standalone model is required for telcos to reap the full range of benefits that 5G has to offer.

The top players in the 5G Infrastructure in Healthcare market are AT&T, Verizon, China Mobile Limited, T-Mobile, Ericsson, Telit, Telus, Vodafone, Nokia, Samsung, and Deutsche Telekom AG. New players are also entering the segment thus increasing its market penetration and therefore demand growing exponentially.

The report published by SkyQuest Technology Consulting provides in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

