Green Boom Named Fast Company Finalist in Nature Category, Grants Honorable Mention in On The Rise
Only oil solution that yields no waste and leaves no trace wins innovative award
Green Boom is thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company and join so many other companies that are making great strides towards innovation.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Boom, a revolutionary line of eco-friendly oil absorbent products, is proud to announce that it was named a finalist in the Nature category and an honorable mention in the On The Rise: zero-four years in business category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.
The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.
“Green Boom is thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company and join so many other companies that are making great strides towards innovation,” Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma said. “Our team is excited to earn this honor while growing and impacting the oil spill response industry with our no waste and no trace solution.”
Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.
Fast Company’s Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10) will showcase some of the world’s most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.
“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” Fast Company Interim Editor-in-Chief David Lidsky said. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”
