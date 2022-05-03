Submit Release
HHS Awards Nearly $25 Million to Expand Access to School-Based Health Services

Alabama Regional Medical Services Birmingham AL $200,000 Capstone Rural Health Center, The Parrish AL $200,000 Bay Area Community Health Fremont CA $200,000 The Children's Clinic 'serving Children And Their Families' Long Beach CA $200,000 COMMUNITY MEDICAL CENTERS, INC. Stockton CA $200,000 EAST VALLEY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC West Covina CA $200,000 FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS OF SAN DIEGO, INC. San Diego CA $200,000 Herald Christian Health Center Rosemead CA $200,000 JWCH Institute, Inc. Commerce CA $200,000 Neighborhood Healthcare Escondido CA $200,000 Pediatric & Family Medical Center Los Angeles CA $200,000 Petaluma Health Center, Inc. Petaluma CA $200,000 SALUD PARA LA GENTE Watsonville CA $200,000 SAN BERNARDINO, COUNTY OF San Bernardino CA $200,000 School Health Clinics Of Santa Clara County San Jose CA $200,000 SOUTH CENTRAL FAMILY HEALTH CENTER Los Angeles CA $200,000 South County Community Health Center, Inc. East Palo Alto CA $200,000 St. John's Well Child And Family Center, Inc. Los Angeles CA $200,000 Universal Community Health Center Los Angeles CA $200,000 UNIVERSITY MUSLIM MEDICAL ASSOCIATION, INC. Los Angeles CA $200,000 VALLEY HEALTH TEAM, INC. San Joaquin CA $200,000 Clinica Campesina Family Health Services Lafayette CO $200,000 Metro Community Provider Network, Inc. Denver CO $200,000 COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INCORPORATED Middletown CT $190,222 Fair Haven Community Health Clinic Inc New Haven CT $200,000 Wheeler Clinic, Inc. Plainville CT $200,000 BREVARD HEALTH ALLIANCE, INC., THE Melbourne FL $200,000 Escambia Community Clinics, Inc. Pensacola FL $200,000 Health Care Center For The Homeless, Inc. Orlando FL $200,000 Pancare of Florida Inc Panama City FL $200,000 PREMIER COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE GROUP, INC. Dade City FL $200,000 SUNCOAST COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS, INC. Ruskin FL $200,000 East Georgia Healthcare Center, Inc. Swainsboro GA $200,000 Medlink Georgia, Inc Colbert GA $200,000 Primary Health Care Center Of Dade, Inc. Rossville GA $200,000 VALLEY HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, INC. Columbus GA $200,000 WAIANAE DISTRICT COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH AND HOSPITAL BOARD, INCORPORATED Waianae HI $200,000 West Hawaii Community Health Center Inc Kailua Kona HI $200,000 All Care Health Center Council Bluffs IA $200,000 Community Health Care, Inc. Davenport IA $200,000 Glenns Ferry Health Center, Inc. Glenns Ferry ID $200,000 CRUSADERS CENTRAL CLINIC ASSOCIATION Rockford IL $200,000 Pillars Community Health La Grange IL $200,000 Primecare Community Health, Inc. Chicago IL $200,000 Shawnee Health Service And Development Corporation Carterville IL $200,000 Lifespring Inc. Jeffersonville IN $200,000 Southern Indiana Community Health Care Inc Paoli IN $200,000 THE HEALTH & HOSPITAL CORP OF MARION COUNTY Indianapolis IN $200,000 COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER OF SOUTHEAST KANSAS, INC. Pittsburg KS $200,000 A+ FAMILY HEALTHCARE, LLC Brownsville KY $200,000 BIG SANDY HEALTH CARE, INC. Prestonsburg KY $200,000 Health Help, Incorporated Mckee KY $200,000 Shawnee Christian Healthcare Center, Inc. Louisville KY $200,000 Baptist Community Health Services, Inc. New Orleans LA $200,000 David Raines Community Health Center, Inc. Shreveport LA $200,000 Primary Health Services Center Monroe LA $200,000 WINN COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER Winnfield LA $200,000 CODMAN SQUARE HEALTH CENTER, INC Dorchester MA $200,000 Family Health Center of Worcester, Inc. Worcester MA $200,000 GREATER NEW BEDFORD COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER,INC. New Bedford MA $200,000 Healthfirst Family Care Center, Inc. Fall River MA $200,000 Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. Salisbury MD $200,000 Fish River Rural Health Eagle Lake ME $200,000 Healthreach Community Health Centers Waterville ME $81,728 Penobscot Community Health Center Bangor ME $200,000 Portland Community Health Center Portland ME $200,000 Sebasticook Family Doctors Newport ME $200,000 COMMUNITY HEALTH AND SOCIAL SERVICES CENTER, INC. Detroit MI $200,000 STERLING AREA HEALTH CENTER Sterling MI $200,000 Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center Gwinn MI $200,000 Big Springs Medical Association, Inc Ellington MO $200,000 CareSTL Health Saint Louis MO $200,000 Great Mines Health Center Potosi MO $200,000 Health Care Coalition of Lafayette County Waverly MO $200,000 Kansas City CARE Clinic Kansas City MO $200,000 Ozarks Resource Group Hermitage MO $160,000 Regional Health Care Clinic, Inc. Sedalia MO $200,000 Richland Medical Center Inc Richland MO $200,000 SWOPE HEALTH SERVICES Kansas City MO $200,000 Coastal Family Health Center, Inc. Biloxi MS $200,000 DELTA HEALTH CENTER, INC. Mound Bayou MS $200,000 Bighorn Valley Health Center, Inc Hardin MT $200,000 Community Health Care Center, Incorporated Great Falls MT $200,000 Metropolitan Community Health Washington NC $200,000 Heartland Health Center, Inc. Grand Island NE $200,000 Oneworld Community Health Centers, Inc. Omaha NE $200,000 Harbor Homes, Inc. Nashua NH $200,000 Zufall Health Center Inc. Dover NJ $200,000 Ben Archer Health Center, Inc. Hatch NM $200,000 DeBaca Family Practice Clinic Fort Sumner NM $200,000 EL CENTRO FAMILY HEALTH Espanola NM $200,000 Presbyterian Medical Services Santa Fe NM $200,000 East Harlem Council For Human Services, Inc. New York NY $200,000 Hudson River Healthcare, Inc. Peekskill NY $200,000 Sunset Park Health Council, Inc. Brooklyn NY $200,000 HEALTH PARTNERS OF WESTERN OHIO Lima OH $200,000 Hopewell Health Centers, Inc. Chillicothe OH $200,000 OHIO HILLS HEALTH SERVICES Barnesville OH $200,000 Signature Health, Inc. Mentor OH $200,000 Variety Care, Inc. Oklahoma City OK $200,000 CLACKAMAS, COUNTY OF Oregon City OR $200,000 Neighborhood Health Center Portland OR $200,000 One Community Health Hood River OR $133,107 RINEHART MEDICAL CLINIC Wheeler OR $200,000 RESOURCES FOR HUMAN DEVELOPMENT, INC. Philadelphia PA $200,000 Migrant Health Center Western Region, Inc. Mayaguez PR $200,000 Morovis Community Health Center Inc Morovis PR $200,000 Thundermist Health Center Warwick RI $200,000 Affinity Health Center Rock Hill SC $200,000 East Tennessee State University Johnson City TN $200,000 Asian American Health Coalition Of the Greater Houston Area, Inc. Houston TX $200,000 Gulf Coast Health Center, Inc. Port Arthur TX $200,000 Legacy Community Health Services, Inc. Houston TX $200,000 Los Barrios Unidos Community Clinic, Inc. Dallas TX $200,000 Martin Luther King Jr Family Clinic Inc Dallas TX $200,000 TRAVIS COUNTY HEALTHCARE DISTRICT Austin TX $200,000 Central Virginia Health Services, Inc. New Canton VA $200,000 PIEDMONT ACCESS TO HEALTH SERVICES INC Danville VA $200,000 COMMUNITY HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF SPOKANE Spokane WA $200,000 Community Health Of Central Washington Yakima WA $185,125 Family Health Centers Okanogan WA $200,000 Healthpoint Renton WA $200,000 Moses Lake Community Health Center Moses Lake WA $200,000 Rainelle Medical Center, Inc. Rainelle WV $200,000 Powell Health Care Coalition Powell WY $200,000

