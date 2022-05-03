Dept of Labor Teams Up with Community Partners to Offer Job Seekers Career Support

WILMINGTON, DE – The Delaware Department of Labor is teaming up with statewide

partners to present a series of One-Stop Resource Expos in May to highlight the Delaware

Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act (WIOA).

Dozens of partner organizations will be on hand at booths to speak with people about

employment, education and other support programs.

Participating agencies will have an expo table to share key flyers, materials and inf0rmation.

Those attending will be able to find information about areas of interest including Jobseeker

Services, Employer Services, Skills Training, Re-entry & Justice-involved Services,

Certification & Apprenticeship Programs, Small Business Development Assistance and youth

& adult programs.

“The Expos are an important way to show the interdependent nature of DOL’s employment

programming and the community and business partners needed to connect community

members to services,” said DOL Secretary Karryl Hubbard. “DOL is the employment agency,

and we want to partner with organizations that are in the business of changing people’s

work lives for the better.”

The purpose of the Expos is to provide critical information to Delawareans about how best

to access workforce development programming across the state. The events, which are tied

to several employment programs offered by DOL’s Division of Employment & Training, will

span three different days, at three separate locations across Delaware.

The event dates and locations are as follows:

Kent County: Monday, May 9 at Modern Maturity Center in, Dover

Sussex County: Thursday, May 12 at Cheer Center in Georgetown

New Castle County: Tuesday, May 24 at Delaware Park in Wilmington

Representatives from dozens of career services organizations like Delaware Public Libraries,

Department of Health & Social Services, Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County, Tech

Impact, Delaware Tech and Delaware State University will be on hand.

The Expos will be open from 9:30am to 12:30pm and are open to the public others interested

in learning more about programs that are designed to help job seekers. No registration is

required.

For more information, contact Hope Ellsworth at 302-236-6805