IPIM Holds This Year’s First Webinar to Enhance Competitiveness of the MICE Industry

MACAU, May 3 - To better cope with the Macao MICE development under the impact of the epidemic, and to enhance the competitiveness and professional level of the MICE practitioners, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) held the first online training session (webinar) of the year on 26th April with the theme “Market Brief – Mainland China”. Industry experts and representatives were invited to share and exchange market trends with the participants, so as to keep them abreast of the new trends in the MICE market in Mainland China. The webinar attracted about 50 online participants from the local MICE industry, as well as teachers and students from local higher education institutions.

Ongoing events to promote professionalism of the industry

The current webinar was moderated by Mike Williams, IPIM’s consultant in the MICE area and Hong Yao, Managing Director of IME Consulting (Beijing), a company specialised in MICE and incentive tour consultation services. They discussed with participants the MICE market trends in Mainland China, factors that affect Mainland China MICE organisers’ selection of destinations and challenges they are facing.

According to keynote speakers, with new business trends and regulations under the epidemic impact, the cost of organising events in the Mainland has increased due to the necessity of more backup plans. Meanwhile, a combination of online and offline activities is favourable in enabling event organisers to have more flexibility to cope with different situations. At the webinar, it was also pointed out that the MICE facilities in Macao can meet the needs of large groups for a wide variety of events. And Macao's world heritage, reflecting the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, is also very attractive to the Mainland market. It is recommended that the industry in both Macao and the Mainland should maintain close ties and take advantage of the MICE industry’s precise positioning to expand the market. The information shared at the webinar helped the participants to better understand the current development of the industry, thus becoming inspired on how to attract more MICE organisers to choose Macao as a destination for MICE events.

Watch various MICE webinars again at any time

IPIM held three MICE webinars last year, attracting 160 participants from local and Mainland MICE industry and over 2,000 views online. In the future, IPIM will continue to organise various webinars, where consultants and experts in the MICE industry will be invited to share practical knowledge and their insights into the latest trends in international MICE development. It is hoped to continue supporting the industry in the face of the epidemic, and at the same time to enhance the knowledge of the MICE industry and promote its professional development. Please visit IPIM’s MICE website: www.mice.gov.mo to watch the videos of the webinars and follow the updates of MICE training courses.