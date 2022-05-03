Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 is unveiled Shows themed as “Fun-Tastic Summer” will ensue tomorrow night

MACAU, May 3 - Curtains were lifted upon the Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 (the “Drone Gala”) at Anim’Arte NAM VAN tonight (3 May). The guests attended the opening ceremony and enjoyed the first show themed as “Spring Rejoice”. 880 drones glittered upon the night sky and let the audience experience the beauty of spring in Macao.

Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, Lei Wai Nong, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Civil Aviation Authority, Simon Chan, Vice President of Sports Bureau, Lao Cho Un, member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of Municipal Affairs Bureau, Lam Sio Un, and Director of Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Leong Weng Kun, attended the opening ceremony together with other guests.

Everything comes to life in “Spring Rejoice”

Coming from Shenzhen as a UNESCO Creative City of Design, a team of the last Drone Gala is the choreographer and producer of the eight drone shows this year.

Themed as “Spring Rejoice” on the first night, both shows opened the eyes of spectators to the tender, refreshing and vigorous spring in Macao. The first show was presented by MGTO. Beginning from the origin of life — water, the show unfolded by 3D patterns of raindrops nourishing all forms of life in nature. In the second show presented by the Melco Group, the flowers and grass symbolized the arrival of spring and renewal of life. Soaring of romantic love towards a world of blossoms represented love in Macao.

Mesmerized by the spectacles, the guests and audiences were immersed in the lively vibes of this festive event. The extravaganza manifested the charm of Macao as a city of events.

“Fun-Tastic Summer” will arrive tomorrow night

Local businesses are invited to participate in the event this year. Six of the drone shows are presented by the partner entities. Scheduled for tomorrow night, two upcoming shows are themed as “Fun-Tastic Summer” to portray what makes summer special and Macao’s festive events, manifesting the city’s colorful passion in summer.

The show at 8:30 p.m. tomorrow night will be presented by Wynn. Unveiled by hot air balloon, the show will bring out Macao’s skyline. Across the darkness will emerge twelve patterns including hot air balloon with love, Macao’s skyline, lotus leaf, carp, lotus flower and palmetto fan, joining hands in Macao, surfing, Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, hotel complex, 3D cable car, care ambassadors and MAK MAK waving her hand. The Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin will jump across the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, symbolizing the city’s prosperous development.

Sands China Ltd. will present the other show at 9:45 p.m. Unveiled by lanterns flying up, the show will manifest the kaleidoscope of food, shopping, fun and entertainment one can enjoy in Macao during summer. Showcasing a fantastic summer in Macao, there will be twelve patterns including lantern, dragon boat, Gondola, Eiffel Tower, love in Macao, magical double-decker bus, Feast of the Drunken Dragon, egg tart, Bungy Jump at Macau Tower and Sai Van Bridge, Macao Grand Prix Museum, motorsport exhibit and MAK MAK.

Fantastic shows and new fringe activities continue

Following the first show night, the Drone Gala will continue above Nam Van Lake at 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on 4 May, and at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on 7 and 8 May. Every 15-minute show will be highlighted by lighting and music. The spectacles will bring wonderful nighttime entertainment for residents and visitors, deepening integration across “tourism +”.

Four fringe activities will go on as follows: Big Big Drone Exhibition is showcasing a 5-meter-long gigantic drone under the white canopy at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. until 8 May. Drone Formation Display is presenting a 200-drone formation of “I ♡ MACAO” at Anim’Arte NAM VAN from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on 5 and 6 May. “Macao for All Seasons” Photography Contest and “Drone Sky Art” Formation Design Contest welcome entries from residents and visitors from 1 – 31 May 2022.

For more information about the shows and fringe activities, please visit MGTO’s website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/.

Interactive fun at the shows

Online game with special offers spur spending

The online prize-giving game is available on the website: https://drone-games.ad-on.mo/temp.html. From now until 8 May, the public can play the game, save and redeem reward points for prizes and special offers as well as join the lucky draw, which encourages visitors and residents to spend more in communities, a boon for small and medium-sized enterprises. The prizes also include admission tickets to tourism projects, dining coupons and hotel accommodation offered by the six partner entities — Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM.

The online game also features interactive fun on the site. With the advanced AR technology, spectators can conduct AI recognition upon drone patterns through smartphone camera for an interactive experience of the shows. It will be a wonderful encounter with “tourism + technology” for visitors too. As they enjoy the shows, audiences can play the online game and scan the drone formation of MAK MAK across the sky for rewards in store.

Online and offline promotional campaign

MGTO is widening the publicity for the Drone Gala through various offline and online channels such as WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu, Douyin, travel influencers’ platforms and Mainland news websites, besides release of promotional videos, to promote the drone extravaganza and Macao as a safe and quality destination among Mainland visitors. MGTO will live broadcast the eight drone shows on MGTO’s official WeChat channel and Weibo account, MGTO’s Facebook pages “Stopover Macao” and “Experience Macao” for audiences unable to enjoy the shows on site.

Strict compliance with pandemic prevention guidelines

Upon admission to the designated audience area from Anim’Arte NAM VAN to the vicinity of the great white canopy by the lake, spectators are required to present their green Macao Health Code, scan the venue code, undergo temperature checks and maintain social distance, as well as to wear masks throughout the time on site. Audience can also enjoy the shows on TDM – Macao TV Channel, TDM Entertainment TV Channel and HD Channel No. 3 of Macau Cable TV with the synchronized music and narration streaming from TDM - Radio Macao's Chinese Channel (FM100.7) every scheduled evening.

All performers and staffers who participate in this event will fulfill the requirements of the “Prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia – Advice on the Management of Collective Festive Events, and Recreational and Sports Activities” issued by Health Bureau, i.e. having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine or taken a nucleic acid test for COVID-19.

Adverse weather contingency plan

The functions, performance and connectivity of drones are subject to variations in wind speed and rainfall rate. The shows can take place under suitable conditions at the wind speed of 31 – 40 km/hour or below without any rainfall. MGTO will consider the weather forecast of the Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau and assess the actual situation. If the situation requires postponement or cancellation of the shows, the Office will seek to announce the news to the public as soon as possible.

Temporary traffic restrictions

Vehicle access limitation will be implemented on rehearsal days (5 and 6 May) as well as on the show days (3, 4, 7 and 8 May), along the section of Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van (lanes by the lakeside) (adjustments may be made in accord with actual situations). Pedestrians will be prohibited from accessing the Governador Nobre de Carvalho Bridge during the shows on 3, 4, 7 and 8 May.

Support of various entities for a wonderful extravaganza

The Light up Macao Drone Gala 2022 is organized by MGTO with four co-organizers including Municipal Affairs Bureau, Sports Bureau, Transport Bureau and Civil Aviation Authority, as well as six partner entities including Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Wynn, Sands China Ltd., Galaxy Entertainment Group, SJM Resorts, S.A. and MGM. TDM and Macau Cable TV are supporting entities for the event.

MGTO will continue to present a variety of spectacular events and activities for residents and visitors and join hands with different sectors to steer Macao’s tourism industry towards diversification, innovation and sustainability, not just deepening cross-sector integration of “tourism +” but also enriching travelers’ experience in Macao.