Travel Advisory: One-Night Closure Needed for I-195 East Exit to Taunton Avenue, Veterans Memorial Parkway

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will temporarily close Exit 1B-C to Taunton Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway on I-195 East in East Providence on Thursday night, May 5 for bridge joint repairs. The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

RIDOT will set up signed detours for both roads using Exit 1D (Warren Avenue). They are as follows:

For Veterans Memorial Parkway: Turn right at the end of the ramp, turn left onto 1st Street, and follow it to Veterans Memorial Parkway.

For Taunton Avenue: Turn left at the end of the ramp, turn left onto Broadway, and follow it to Taunton Avenue.

The repair work includes installation of new seals on the bridge joints that will prevent the intrusion of water into the joints, which over time can damage them and cause deterioration of other bridge components. RIDOT recently purchased new tools to make this type of repair and expects to use them in the future as a preventative maintenance measure to extend the service life of bridges.

All maintenance activities are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather

