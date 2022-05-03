Submit Release
TWRA Requests Public Input on Proposed 2022-23, 2023-24 Hunting Regulations

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is now soliciting comments on the proposed 2022-23 and 2023-24 hunting seasons’ regulations that were presented at the April meeting of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. This is an opportunity for the public to share ideas and concerns about the proposed hunting regulations with TWRA staff.

A public comment period on the proposals will be open until May 23. View the 2022-24 hunting seasons proposals.

Public comments will be considered by TWRA’s Wildlife Division staff and may be presented as proposals for regulation changes.  Comments may be submitted by mail to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA, Wildlife Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 or emailed to Twra.huntingcomments@tn.gov.

Please include “Hunting Season Comments” on the subject line of emailed submissions. 

2022-24 Hunting Seasons Proposals

