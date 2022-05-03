N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet on May 10

Raleigh

May 3, 2022

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, 27603, on May 10, 2022. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

A virtual option is being provided, and the public may also join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents will be posted prior to the meeting on the Commission website.

Oil and Gas Commission Meeting When: 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Where: Webex meeting link Password: NCOGCQ2 Join by phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL | Meeting Number/Access Code: 243 245 24513

Among its duties, the Commission has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. The Commission is required to submit annual progress reports to the Joint Legislative Commission on Energy Policy and the Environmental Review Commission. Employees with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality serve as staff to the Commission and enforce rules the Commission adopts.