Healthcare’s Mind-Numbing Pace of Transformation: Insights Leaders Need Now

As leaders, we need to find a way to lead with a moral compass while challenging the ‘tried-and-true’ solutions that just aren’t working anymore.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaders are lining up to share insights with their peers via the series of webinars, podcasts and workshops presented by Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies. The latest release of podcasts address how leaders are succeeding in a time of “mind-numbing pace of transformation.”
“As leaders, we need to find a way to lead with a moral compass while challenging the ‘tried-and-true’ solutions that just aren’t working anymore,” said Jim Carter, Senior Vice President and COO of Archbold Medical Center.
Carter was recently a guest on Tiller-Hewitt’s Leadership Lens podcast. He joins more than a dozen leaders from organizations across the U.S. featured during the Year of the Leader. They share experiences across the range of challenges in organizations of every size, and share one thing in common: In partnership with Tiller-Hewitt, they have been successful in leading teams that consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results.
“The conversations taking place in our leadership educational programs and podcast delivers a fresh take on deep challenges and practical leadership techniques leaders can set into motion now,” said CEO Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, host of The Leadership Lens Podcast.
In addition to newly released additions to the Leadership Lens podcast series, Tiller-Hewitt is accepting registration for their May 18 webinar tackling the critical topic: “BURNOUT - Rescue Your Physicians and Yourself.” To help you learn how to stop talking and start solving the catastrophic disruption of burnout, Tiller-Hewitt welcomes both a physician coach/mentor and corporate leader who has also been a practicing nurse. They will share their unique perspectives and hands-on experience in helping individuals and organizations thrive amid disruption.
NEW LEADERSHIP LENS PODCAST SERIES
This on-demand series delivers C-level insights in a lively, casual podcast format. Each 20-to-30 minute podcast features an experienced leader engaging in a candid conversation with Tammy Tiller-Hewitt about the good, the bad and awesome lessons learned while leading organizations. Topics are available on–demand with new podcasts added monthly:
- Leading with Intention: Game-Changing Leadership Ideas
- Leading in All Seasons: The Mind-Numbing Pace of Transformation
- Leading Physician Networks: Building Physician Groups that are Strategic Assets
- Leading Under Fire: The Surprising Leadership Secret
- Leading a Multi-Site Ambulatory Organization: Leadership Lessons Learned Early
- Leading Growth in a Niche Delivery System: The Future of Women and Medicine
- Leading "Smart" Growth: Looking at the Now, Near and Far
- Leading Today’s Physicians: The Truth - The Whole Truth
Featured executives include the following seasoned leaders, with more to be added through the year:
- Amy Ballance, Corporate Director Strategic Planning of BJC HEALTHCARE
- Christina Carney, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer of Shawnee Health Service
- Jim Carter, Chief Operating Officer of Archbold Medical Center
- Darcy Craven, Chief Executive Officer of Archbold Medical Center
- Mike Finley, MD, System Medical Director & Designated Institutional Official of CHRISTUS Health
- Michael FrisIna, PhD, Chief Executive Officer The Frisina Group, Author of Influential Leadership, & ACHE Faculty
- Kim Grant, Regional Manager, Pediatric Growth Specialist, & Onboarding Specialist of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Devon Hyde, Chief Executive Officer of Lake Charles Memorial Health System
- Diane Maas, Chief Strategy & Digital Growth Officer of Beacon Health System
- Cameron McGregor, MSN, RN, FACHE, Chief Growth Officer, MsMedicine
- David Miller, FACHE, Founder of HSG Advisors
- Michelle Mudge-Riley, DO, MHA, GCDF, Onboarding Physician Coach/Mentor of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Thomas Tiller II, Chief Operating Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Tammy Tiller-Hewitt, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies
- Steen Trawick, MD, Chief Executive Officer/Chief Medical Officer of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier
LEADERSHIP WEBINAR SERIES
Each of the 2022 bi-monthly Leadership Webinars focus on specific solutions to the toughest strategic growth barriers: staffing shortages, physician turnover, provider and leader burnout, access chokepoints, limited service line capacity and lack of effective execution. Panelists discuss best practices and practical solutions that are working in a dynamic format available live or on replay.
- Tackle Your Top 2022 Leadership Challenges - January replay available
- The Reason Your Growth Strategies Fail - March replay available
- BURNOUT - Rescue Your Physicians and Yourself - May 18th, 2022 | 11 AM (CT)
- Physician Retention Strategies that Work - August 17th, 2022 | 11 AM (CT)
- Top Alarming and Amazing Leadership Lessons - October 29th, 2022 | 11 AM (CT)
LEADER TRAINING: OUTREACH AND TEAMS
During 2022, Tiller-Hewitt hosts Spring and Fall virtual training workshops featuring curriculum designed specifically for those who lead – or aspire to lead – outreach and liaison teams. Featuring live instruction, videos, role-playing, break-outs and interactive exercises, leaders can immediately implement to improve strategic growth performance of their teams. Participant evaluations consistently rate the workshops with perfect scores for content and the value of connecting with others who lead outreach teams from across the U.S.
- March 22-23, 2022 - Completed
- November 8-9, 2022
About Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies:
Access the full range of Tiller-Hewitt’s key strategic growth programs, services and resources at
tillerhewitt.com:
Strategic Growth
- Operational Strategic Growth Readiness Assessments
- Network Optimization and Care Consolidation
- Lean Process Improvement
Data Analytics and Referral Tracking Tools
- trackerPLUS PRM
- Market Intelligence
- Quick Issue Resolution and Accountability
Physician Integration and Retention
- Rapid Practice Ramp-up
- Mentorship Program
- Provider Family Integration
Physician Liaison
- Physician Outreach/Business Development Programs
- Training
- Program Assessments
For more than 20 years, Tiller-Hewitt HealthCare Strategies has partnered with healthcare organizations to consistently deliver strategic growth and measurable results. Tiller-Hewitt designs and executes high-performance programs that drive strategic growth, network optimization, and physician retention for hundreds of health systems, hospitals, population health and provider organizations nationwide. Tiller-Hewitt delivers rapid, measurable return on investment by working as partners with leadership, operations and physician outreach/liaison teams to hardwire a collaborative culture.
Together we build and execute strong strategic growth programs on the Tiller-Hewitt Pillars: Systems, Data and People.
