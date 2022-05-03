Truck Detour to Begin for Route 1004 (Lincoln Way West) Bridge Rehabilitation Work

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced George S. Hann & Son, of Fort Littleton, PA will implement a 2.3-mile truck detour on Monday, May 9, for rehabilitation work on the Route 1004 (Lincoln Way West) over Cove Run bridge rehabilitation work in Ayr and Todd townships, and McConnellsburg Borough, Fulton County.

On Monday, trucks will begin following the 2.3-mile detour which will use Route 522 (2nd Street) to Route 1016 (Fulton Drive) and Route 1001 (Cito Road). This detour is expected to be in place for six-weeks.

The three-mile one-way detour which is currently in place on Route 1004 (Lincoln Way West), that began on April 4, is expected to be lifted on Friday, May 13, weather depending.

Overall work on this $4.2 million project includes the resurfacing and safety improvements on Route 16, from Route 522 to the Franklin County Line, along with the structure rehabilitation work on Cove Run Bridge.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by November 2022.

Media contact: Tara M Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101