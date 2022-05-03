5G Security Market to Reach US$ 12.5 Bn by 2032 at 26.4% CAGR: Future Market Insights

5G Solutions Expected to Play Vital role in the Growth of 5G Security Market, States Future Market Insights

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the 5G Security Market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 12 Bn by 2032 at a CAGR of over 26.4% during 2022 - 2032. Solutions segment is expected to account for largest market share throughout the forecast period. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% in the next ten years. Solutions comprises of the necessary tools responsible to ensure safety. Some tools are next-generation firewalls, data loss prevention, antivirus/antimalware, DDoS protection, security gateway, and sandboxing which are used to ensure 5G security.



DLP instruments help to design data loss prevention methodologies by giving pre-portrayed approach controls to follow the advancement of data. It also hinders unapproved sharing, corrupting, as well as pull of data. The data loss is mainly done via malware attack and taking control of the system. According to Verizon’s 2021 Data Breach Investigations Report, malware was involved in nearly 15% of data breach. To reduce the malware attacks and security breaches companies are focussed in 5G technology.

Get Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12179

With the growing concern of consumers worldwide regarding their health and their growing annual healthcare budget, healthcare stakeholders are becoming richer every day. But, at the same time with the evolution of new technologies and their need for speed and automation have made them vulnerable to cyber threats. 5G capabilities have added numerous advantages to healthcare sector including speed, capacity, hyper-connectivity, low latency, and data-driven insights. The higher speed and lower latency offered by 5G can be a boon to the cyber attackers as it offers them opportunity to access more data due to hyper-connectivity.

Key Takeaways from the 5G Security Market Study

5G Non-standalone is expected to hold the largest share in the architecture segment and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.9% in forecast period.

The U.S. holds a growth of CAGR 25.9% from 2022 to 2032.

The solutions segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 25.8% from 2022 to 2032.





“Companies implementing 5G technology need to focus on the security threats, 5G cloud infrastructure could make the ground breaking difference” says an FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

Leading players of 5G Security Market are focused in developing cloud infrastructure, because with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning companies are automating the process and the data or formula details are stored in the cloud platform which can be accessed remotely. Key players present in the 5G Security Market industry are Ericsson, Palo Alto Networks, A10 Networks, Allot, Huawei, Nokia, Juniper Networks, Fortinet, Mobileum, ZTE among others.

Below enlisted are few of the recent developments in 5G Security Market:

In Mar 2022, Huawei, China Unicom, Partners Announced 5G Private Network PLUS Achievements. They are focused to provide high reliable campus networks, slice-based private network. China Unicom's 5G Private Network PLUS Achievements were announced during MWC Barcelona 2022.

In Feb 2022, Ericsson announced that its 5G portfolio update has enabled energy efficiency. Seven new RAN products and solutions led by the flagship dual-band Radio 4490 which consumes 25% less power compared to current product.

Global 5G Security Market by Category

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Network Component Security:

RAN Security

Core Security

By Architecture:

5G NR Non-standalone

5G NR Standalone

By End User:

Telecom Operators

Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Automotive and Transportation

Public Safety

Media and Entertainment



Request Customization of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12179

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global 5G Security Market Analysis 2019-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2019-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

TOC Continue…

Get Discount on the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-discount/rep-gb-12179

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Loudspeaker Subwoofer Market : The global sales of loudspeaker subwoofers are anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032.

Interactive Tables Market : The global demand for interactive tables is anticipated to increase at a healthy CAGR of around 7.2% to 7.7% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of over US$ 1.5 Billion by 2027.

Finance Cloud Market : The finance cloud market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2022-2032, up from US$ 23.67 Billion in the year 2022to reach a valuation of US$ 90.11 Billion by 2032.

Data Conversion Services Market : The data conversion services market is likely to register a CAGR of 30.1% during the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a data conversion services market share of US$ 540795.08 Million in 2032, from US$ 38927.79 Million in 2022.

Telecom Power Systems Market : The telecom power systems market is likely to record a strong CAGR of 10.26% during the forecast period.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/5g-security-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs