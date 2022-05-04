#1 Bestseller Book The Unfakeable Code® Wins The🏆Book Excellence Award 2022 in Personal Growth and Development Category
The Unfakeable Code®, Take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms by Tony Jeton Selimi is the Winner of the Book Excellence Award 2022
A COURAGEOUS STORY of a homeless teenage refugee of war who thrived against all odds, sharing his LEADERSHIP SECRETS to assist others in achieving excellence.
It's official —#1 internationally bestselling book, The Unfakeable Code®, Take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms, is the Winner of the "Book Excellence Award 2022" in the Category: Personal Growth and Development.
— Tony J. Selimi
A COURAGEOUS STORY of a homeless teenage victim of the civil war who survived and thrived against all odds and now shares his Excellence, Freedom and Leadership Building SECRETS to assist others in rising out of the ashes and being successful. Learn how to take off the masks that conceal the power of your authentic true self, be more objective, feel more content, and lead authentically and live freely on your terms.
There were thousands of entries worldwide, and Selimi’s book was selected as a winner for its high-quality writing, design, and market appeal. Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of your authentic self. The author truly appreciates being globally recognised as an International Book Excellence Award Winner, and on his behalf, we are beyond thrilled to make this announcement of him receiving this prestigious literary award from the Book Excellence Awards International.
Combining over 40 years of research, studies and inspiring testimony, the book contains a robust five-step methodology that will help you reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny. This book reveals the secrets behind Tony’s global client’s phenomenal achievements, personal growth, and financial and business success. Is the winner of the Literary Titan Silver Award, and it shares some of the rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A compelling guide to help anyone return to living authentically by learning the antidote to ‘living with a fake mask we show to the world and adopting fake-it-till-you-make-it culture.
Step forward a fresh new way to:
• Free Yourself From Doubts and Judgement and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin.
• Stop Being a People-pleaser and Respond Intelligently.
• Be Confident, Bold, and Heal Those Old Emotional Wounds.
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Build better health, relationships, and lifestyle, and become bold enough to try new things.
• Overcome frustrations, struggles, and feelings of uncertainty.
• Harmonize body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress, and wilfully create an inspired destiny.
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential. And More!
If you’re ready to let go of feeling powerless and out of control, it’s time for you to discover the power of an Unfakeable personality. Here’s What Experts Have To Say About The Book:
"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." - Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret
"An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." - Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International
"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute
“His spirit and science-based method and principles shared in this book can help you overcome spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, relational, professional, business, financial and social challenges and reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.” Dr Prof. Fadil Çitaku
“The Unfakeable Code® reveals the unexpected secrets to discovering and developing the authentic self hidden behind the temporary masks we show to the world. This book teaches how to use five principles as a strong foundation to put the right "authentic living formula" into practice in your life. In these pages, you'll learn from an author who has been there and triumphantly came to the other side of what it truly means to live, lead, and love authentically.” Dr. Sc Todorche Stamenov
About the Author
Born in 1969 in the town of Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised TEDx speaker, award-winning author of A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, The Unfakeable Code®, Novum #10 and upcoming book A Path to Excellence. A business coach and life strategist specialising in human behaviour, wealth building, and leadership excellence.
He created Into Your Divinity, co-created the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development to help other people reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live fulfilled, authentically and freely on their terms. Organisations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee wellbeing.
The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)
The Unfakeable Code® By Tony Jeton Selimi - How to be your true authentic self for a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling way of living, leading, and loving