#1 Bestseller Book The Unfakeable Code® Wins The🏆Book Excellence Award 2022 in Personal Growth and Development Category

A COURAGEOUS STORY of a homeless teenage refugee of war who thrived against all odds, sharing his LEADERSHIP SECRETS to assist others in achieving excellence.

A mind stretched by new experiences, knowledge and overcoming challenge after challenge can never return to its old inauthentic dimensions.”
— Tony J. Selimi
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's official —#1 internationally bestselling book, The Unfakeable Code®, Take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms, is the Winner of the ”Book Excellence Award 2022” in the Category: Personal Growth and Development.

A COURAGEOUS STORY of a homeless teenage victim of the civil war who survived and thrived against all odds and now shares his Excellence, Freedom and Leadership Building SECRETS to assist others in rising out of the ashes and being successful. Learn how to take off the masks that conceal the power of your authentic true self, be more objective, feel more content, and lead authentically and live freely on your terms.

There were thousands of entries worldwide, and Selimi’s book was selected as a winner for its high-quality writing, design, and market appeal. Now, you can learn how to raise your word influence, power, and purpose to a whole new level with the power of your authentic self. The author truly appreciates being globally recognised as an International Book Excellence Award Winner, and on his behalf, we are beyond thrilled to make this announcement of him receiving this prestigious literary award from the Book Excellence Awards International.

Combining over 40 years of research, studies and inspiring testimony, the book contains a robust five-step methodology that will help you reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny. This book reveals the secrets behind Tony’s global client’s phenomenal achievements, personal growth, and financial and business success. Is the winner of the Literary Titan Silver Award, and it shares some of the rules where people can come back into authentic living, leading, and loving, where old wounds can be healed, and masks can be unveiled. A compelling guide to help anyone return to living authentically by learning the antidote to ‘living with a fake mask we show to the world and adopting fake-it-till-you-make-it culture.

Step forward a fresh new way to:

• Free Yourself From Doubts and Judgement and Learn To Be Comfortable In Your Skin.
• Stop Being a People-pleaser and Respond Intelligently.
• Be Confident, Bold, and Heal Those Old Emotional Wounds.
• Manage Negative Self-Talk (and Turn Fear Into a Powerful Motivator)
• Build better health, relationships, and lifestyle, and become bold enough to try new things.
• Overcome frustrations, struggles, and feelings of uncertainty.
• Harmonize body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress, and wilfully create an inspired destiny.
• Infuse Your Life With a Limitless Sense of Freedom and Untapped Potential. And More!

If you’re ready to let go of feeling powerless and out of control, it’s time for you to discover the power of an Unfakeable personality. Here’s What Experts Have To Say About The Book:

"A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." - Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret

"An inspiring, enjoyable, fast-moving book that shows you how to unlock your full power for unlimited success." - Brian Tracy, Author, Chairman and CEO of Brian Tracy International

"The worldview developed here transcends science, dogma and belief, giving readers a new code to reconnect with their true, authentic individual and the Divine within that knows how to take back control, lead authentically and live freely on your terms." Dr John Demartini, World Renown Human Behavior Expert, Philosopher and Founder of the Demartini Institute

“His spirit and science-based method and principles shared in this book can help you overcome spiritual, mental, emotional, physical, relational, professional, business, financial and social challenges and reinvent your life and become the master of your destiny.” Dr Prof. Fadil Çitaku

“The Unfakeable Code® reveals the unexpected secrets to discovering and developing the authentic self hidden behind the temporary masks we show to the world. This book teaches how to use five principles as a strong foundation to put the right "authentic living formula" into practice in your life. In these pages, you'll learn from an author who has been there and triumphantly came to the other side of what it truly means to live, lead, and love authentically.” Dr. Sc Todorche Stamenov

About the Author

Born in 1969 in the town of Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi went from living homeless and penniless to an internationally recognised TEDx speaker, award-winning author of A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, The Unfakeable Code®, Novum #10 and upcoming book A Path to Excellence. A business coach and life strategist specialising in human behaviour, wealth building, and leadership excellence.
He created Into Your Divinity, co-created the multi-award-winning documentary Living My Illusion, and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development to help other people reach their aspirations and dreams. Entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A list celebrities, and people from all professions consult with him to get unstuck, unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and live fulfilled, authentically and freely on their terms. Organisations seek his expertise to boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee wellbeing.

The Unfakeable Code® is available in hardback (£21.90), Audiobook (£18.29), and ebook (£13.99) at all good bookshops, online retailers, and Author’s website https://tonyselimi.com
224 pages, hardcover
ISBN ‎ 978-3991073857
Publication date: April 2021
To learn more about Tony Jeton Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

Guidebook (Motivation, Leadership, and Business, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit)

Author available for interviews, private consults, speaking engagements, book signing tours, private training, film extras and other bookings; please contact Alma Stasel, TJS Cognition Ltd, Media Relations, E-mail: info@tonyselimi.com, Telephone: +442078285005

To request review copies by e-mail, please send an e-mail request to b.bendra@novum-publishing.co.uk or the office at office@novum-publishing.co.uk. And by phone, please call the office number: 0203 766 0850. To request review copies by post, please write to Bianca Bendra, novum publishing, Alpha House, 100 Borough High Street, London SE1 1LB

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 207 8285005
info@tonyselimi.com
The Unfakeable Code® By Tony Jeton Selimi - How to be your true authentic self for a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling way of living, leading, and loving

Born in 1969 in Gostivar, Republic of Northern Macedonia, Tony Jeton Selimi moved to London in 1990 at the age of 20 to find a haven from the civil war's atrocities in which he had to fight. From being sick, sexually abused and bullied as a child, living penniless on the streets feeling alone, broke and desperate, he went on to graduate from one of the top four UK engineering universities, excel in the corporate world and successfully delivers multi-billion-pound technology and people transformation programs. His equally harrowing and extraordinary life journey gave birth to a masterful global educator and a British Albanian visionary who is now an internationally renowned TEDx and Professional Speaker, Business Consultant Specialising in Human Behaviour, Emotional Intelligence and Self-Mastery. Thousands of people from all walks of life have sought his help to break through mental imprisonment, addictions, phobias, and limiting beliefs, so they awaken their inner leader, maximise their human potential, and reach higher personal, professional, and business achievements. Tony's integrated and holistic work is sought by Fortune 500 CEO's, Entrepreneurs, Scientists, Doctors, Royalty, Film and TV stars, and Politicians, to name a few. Organisations seek their help to clarify their vision, mindfully educate and empower their leaders, and instil mental health and well-being strategies to elevate the team's spirit, leading to increased productivity and performance and ultimately growing sales. As a seven-times international bestseller of his multi-award-winning books, A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, Fit for Purpose Leadership #3, the just-released The Unfakeable Code® and the upcoming books A Path to Excellence® and The Unfakeable Genius®, he now travels the world providing practical solutions to life's challenges with his talks, workshops, seminars, one to one coaching programs and Vital Planning for Elevated Living mastermind retreats. As a speaker, using his broad knowledge and experience, he educates and inspires various audiences with his enlightening perspectives, humorous metaphors and a heart-illuminating personal journey. He uses his one of a kind values-based strategies to help people create the life outcomes they intuitively know they deserve. His work also includes Films and Documentaries, such as the Multi-Award-Winning Living My Illusion on Amazon Prime, inspirational content for Newspapers and Magazines, and has appeared on over 700 radio and TV stations across the world, including interviews by Royal Correspondent Ian Pelham-Turner, Besim Dina on Oxygen TV, Rudina Magjistrati, Top Channel Albania, by Jack Canfield and Brian Tracy in America and on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX reaching over 100 million viewers, listeners and readers worldwide. He just released his most anticipated book of 2021, The Unfakeable Code®, which some critics say may become the next New York Time Bestseller to watch for in 2021. Tony's global transformative work and a mission to positively impact One Billion people's lives was recognised by The London SME Awards, selecting him as the winner of The Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020. He is known for leaving people feeling certain, empowered and worthy of a billion.

