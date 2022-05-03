Submit Release
Intermittent Lane Restrictions and Shoulder Closures on Interstate 80, 81 and SR 8005 Beginning Today in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be intermittent lane restrictions and shoulder closures on the following roadways beginning today, May 3, 2022 through May 25, 2022 to perform test borings:

  • SR 8005 (I-81 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound) at segment 260 on May 3 and May 4, 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM;
  • Interstate 81 NB and SB from mile marker 150.8 to 151 on May 5 through May 13, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM;
  • SR 8005 (I-81 Northbound to I-80 Eastbound) at segment 10 on May 3 and May 25, 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM; and
  • Interstate 80 EB from mile marker 259.4 to 259.7 on May 16 and May 25, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM

Motorists should expect delays and take alternate routes when possible.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.

Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

# # #

