Intermittent Lane Restrictions and Shoulder Closures on Interstate 80, 81 and SR 8005 Beginning Today in Luzerne County

Dunmore, PA – There will be intermittent lane restrictions and shoulder closures on the following roadways beginning today, May 3, 2022 through May 25, 2022 to perform test borings:

SR 8005 (I-81 Southbound to I-80 Eastbound) at segment 260 on May 3 and May 4, 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM;

Interstate 81 NB and SB from mile marker 150.8 to 151 on May 5 through May 13, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM;

SR 8005 (I-81 Northbound to I-80 Eastbound) at segment 10 on May 3 and May 25, 2022 from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM; and

Interstate 80 EB from mile marker 259.4 to 259.7 on May 16 and May 25, 2022 from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM

Motorists should expect delays and take alternate routes when possible.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

