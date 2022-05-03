Mayor Richard Harris Endorses Rick Harrell for Arkansas State Senate District 25
EINPresswire.com/ -- Russellville Mayor Richard Harris endorses Rick Harrell for Arkansas State Senate District 25.
“I am proud to endorse my friend Rick Harrell for Arkansas State Senate District 25. As Mayor of Russellville, I know firsthand the love Rick has for our community and the hard work he has done for our city and Pope County. As Chairman of the Personnel Committee, he was successful in increasing the salary of our police officers and I know as our next State Senator he will always back the blue. He was the lead sponsor making Russellville the 2nd Pro Life Sanctuary City in Arkansas. His business experience and conservative philosophy has improved our city and brought economic prosperity without raising our taxes. I hope you will join me in voting for Rick Harrell for State Senate in the Republican Primary on May 24th. Early voting begins May 9th,” Harris said.
“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Russellville Mayor Richard Harris. It has been a pleasure working with him to improve our city and I look forward to bringing my conservative values and experience to the State Capitol and being a strong conservative voice for the people of District 25,” said Harrell.
Harrell, a conservative Republican, launched his campaign to represent the communities of District 25 because the people and families deserve a leader who is focused on the needs and values of our local communities, not swayed by the politics and the establishment of Little Rock. The people of District 25 need a candidate who will always fight for conservative values and deliver results for the communities of the district.
Rick is a proud Christian and will always fight for pro-life and pro-family values. He’ll push for local control of public schools, less government regulation, and will stand up for rural and small-town protections. He’s a lifelong NRA member, gun owner, and avid hunter who will strongly oppose any efforts to restrict
the rights of law-abiding gun owners. Married for 41 years, Rick and his wife Jane have three grown children and six grandchildren. He attended the University of Central Arkansas majoring in political science and is a member and deacon at First Baptist Church of Russellville.
For more information, please visit RickForArkansas.com.
Rick Harrell
