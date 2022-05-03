Artie Ng Named New Dean, Joining Toronto’s International Business University
Dr. Artie Ng, PhD, joins IBU’s industry-leading faculty, assuming the role on May 1st, 2022.
Dr. Ng brings tremendous energy, insight and experience from his international career. He will be a tremendous academic leader to grow IBU with our corporate, academic and government partners.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The International Business University (IBU) today announced the appointment of Dr. Artie Ng as Dean, effective May 1st, 2022. An incredible academic with 20 years of international experience, Dr. Ng comes to IBU to further their success in the management of institutional, academic, and curricular programming for long-term, student-centric success.
“Dr. Ng brings tremendous energy, insight and experience from his international career that spans quality program development and accreditation, up-to-date industry knowledge, deep understanding of learning methods alongside student and faculty engagement, a strong record of research in sustainability and ESG, plus a personal commitment to robust partnerships,” says Joanne Shoveller, President of IBU. “He will be a tremendous academic leader to grow IBU with our corporate, academic and government partners.”
Dr. Ng assumes the role after serving as the Academic Dean and Centre Director for the Global Centre for ESG Education and Research, a non-profit organization located in Hong Kong. There, he directed a portfolio of overseas degree programs at the bachelor, masters, and doctoral level. During his time as Academic Dean he founded the Global Centre for ESG Education and Research, introducing ESG-focused courses for professionals and executives.
Previously, Dr. Ng was a Deputy School Director at the School of Professionals Education and Executive Development at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. There, he steered the accreditation exercises with international bodies such as the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), worked with colleagues to assess the performance of cross-department strategies, and oversaw the funding of applications and operations as the Chair of the Research Committee.
‘There’s a symbiotic connection between Canada’s economic advancement across industry segments, and Canada’s educational strategies that empower and adapt to those industry changes,’ says Dr. Ng. ‘It’s been an engaging pursuit to enhance that exchange in Hong Kong and internationally. I now look forward to working with the business community in Canada, along with government and our education partners, to strengthen the range and delivery of relevant and current programming.’
Ng earned his PhD in Management from the University of Glasgow, with a thesis focused on the performance-driven resource allocation for technology ventures in the corporate sector, following a Masters of Engineering in Technology Management from the University of Waterloo, an MBA in Professional Accounting from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Master of Science in Business from California State University Fresno.
Beyond his academic engagement, Dr. Ng has produced significant research, published in a number of prominent peer-reviewed journals. Most recently, his work on artificial intelligence in collaboration with an international team of scholars as it relates to climate change adaptation was published in the 2022 edition of Technological Forecasting and Social Change.
‘Dr. Ng has been a timely and trusted voice throughout our global crisis, studying the sustainability initiative as it accelerates in its importance,’ says Shoveller. ‘His research acumen will be a welcomed addition to our focus here at IBU.’
Granted ministerial consent in December 2020 as Ontario’s first not-for-profit, independent university, IBU has designed an industry-tailored, student-specific curricular design for students of diverse background who want to pursue one of the most highly respected degrees, a Bachelor of Commerce (Honors). With small class sizes and seamlessly integrated online course offerings, IBU provides a self-directed path for students who want to tailor their baccalaureate experience to their personal timelines, curiosities, and learning preferences.
Dr. Ng joins President Joanne Shoveller, a leading mind in the education space who brings thirty years of experience engaging with alumni, students, business owners and stakeholders across Canada’s business and educational sectors. Alongside Shoveller, Feridun Hamdullahpur serves the role of Chancellor of IBU, and Alastair Summerlee serves as a member of the Board of Governors, along with a devoted team of industry board members, advisors, exceptional professors, mentors, and faculty.
‘IBU is an institution that respects the importance of traditional research, scholarship, quality accreditation and curricular design while being able to move quickly to engage with and adapt for the changes taking place across Canada’s post-pandemic industry,’ says Dr. Ng. ‘It’s a professional honor and personal joy to join the IBU team.’
About International Business University
Ontario’s first independent, not-for-profit university, IBU stands on the pillars of small class sizes, personalized and industry-focused curriculums, and shorter learning timelines. Backed by faculty with extensive experience and success in their fields, IBU connects a diverse array of career-ready graduates with Canada’s forward-thinking employers.
