Anonybit Receives Honorable Mention in the On The Rise Category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. Anonybit’s decentralized biometrics cloud infrastructure received an Honorable Mention in the “On the Rise” category.

Anonybit splits sensitive data, like biometrics, private keys and other digital assets, into anonymized bits that are distributed throughout a vast peer-to-peer network of nodes. The system then applies multi-party computing and zero knowledge proofs in a proprietary, patented manner in order to conduct matching functions in a decentralized way. Anonybit’s approach secures personal data and digital assets, filling a critical need that banks, fintechs, retailers, crypto wallets, government agencies and other stakeholders have in ensuring strong authentication and enabling account recovery use cases without maintaining central honeypots of personal data.

“This recognition from Fast Company validates our novel approach to securing biometrics and other personal data and digital assets,” said Frances Zelazny, CEO and Co-founder of Anonybit. “With a world increasingly on line and moving into the metaverse, our society is at a critical juncture having to solve multiple challenges at the nexus of identity, security, fraud prevention and privacy. Our goal is to be the cornerstone for how we address these issues and establish trust and we look forward to making this vision a reality.”

Anonybit’s infrastructure supports third-party biometric modalities and algorithms including facial, fingerprint, iris, and voice biometrics. Biometric industry providers and solution providers leverage Anonybit’s multiple capabilities for one to one and one to many decentralized biometric matching, as well as decentralized data storage to meet the highest standards for data protection in accordance with GDPR, CPRA, and other privacy regulations.

“We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society’s most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges,” says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution.”

A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

About Anonybit:

Anonybit is the first fully decentralized biometrics infrastructure used by embedded partners and enterprises to deliver privacy-by-design solutions to the market. Supporting all biometric modalities and other sensitive personal data types and secrets in multiple use cases across the identity management lifecycle, Anonybit easily integrates into existing workflows. For more information, visit anonybit.io.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards:

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.