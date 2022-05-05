Natural Wine is the Most Favorable Drink in Brooklyn, NY New Guide By Absolute Winery Finds
The natural wine market statistics show an expected increase of almost 10.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic wine hasn’t entered the market as commercialized wines have. The fact about organic wine is that they account for just 3.6% of the global wine consumption. However, studies are pointing to a 1 billion bottle increase in the number of organic wines consumed and sold every year from 2022; now, the concept is looking at a promising future.
The shift in the focus of consumers’ preferences regarding food and beverage consumption has resulted in a stark increase of wineries specializing in natural wine in Brooklyn. This change is taking place after decades-long of trying to commercialize the wine business in Brooklyn.
Organic wine is precisely what the name suggests - made of organic ingredients. Since organic wine does not include any artificial chemical interventions during the fermentation process, it is widely coveted among people who are health conscious.
The plus point with the rising trends of organic wines has positively impacted organic vineyards as well. Now many wineries run on organic vineyards, promoting this practice among other farmers. Since producing organic is quite lengthy, the marketing of these wines ends up at higher prices, but people seem to love them nonetheless.
It’s safe to say that this new culture of natural and organic wines has taken over the city by storm, with the well-known bars and pubs adopting it into their bar menu. Not only this, even wine stores are selling more bottles of organic wines in Brooklyn. According to a post by BK Reader, stores with significant wine presence like Heart’s Wine And Spirits and Fermented Grapes have adopted this trend and are selling more organic wines than ever.
In an article on the BK reader talking about why organic wines are trending in Brooklyn, it is stated that the concept of producing organic wines is favorable for winemakers since the process works in tandem with nature, which is preferred. However, there’s a lot of attention to detail and occasional interventions needed to ensure that the wines turn out good for consumption.
Local wine expert from Crown Heights, Kilolo Strobert, is an owner of a wine store located in Prospect Heights, where she sells organic wine coupled with the more popular wines. Robert says that while the concept of organic and natural wine seems like something new, “A lot of wines were just never marketed as organic or biodynamic or even sustainable when they already were and have been for a long time.”
Forbes’ article on Loire Valley’s producers’ response to the demand for organic wines is an eye-opening post that the wine industry is also changing because of the rise in health-conscious consumers and a possible palate change. Hence, the Loire Valley is also affected by the rising popularity of organic winemaking.
According to the article, the facts about organic wineries are as follows:
● 65% of all vineyards are devoted to organic farming
● 62% of wineries are dedicated to organic winemaking
● From 2019 to 2022, there has been an increase of up to 140% in organic winemaking
● In the past 10 years, the area of acres for organic farming has increased by 240%
Health is wealth, so for me to sit here and say that an organic or biodynamic wine wouldn’t be healthier for you than one that is not doesn’t make sense to me. That’s why the trend is here to stay — it’s essential to talk about farming, it’s important to talk about what we’re putting in our bodies, and natural wine speaks to that. – (Kilolo Strobert, Owner, Fermented Grapes, BK)
Cohen, the co-founder of Flatiron Wines and Spirits, says that all their customers understand that organic wines are much healthier because it uses fewer chemicals during the winemaking process. Organic wines are much safer, not only for health but also for the environmentally conscious, inducing minor damage to the earth.
As with any other industry, smacking an organic certification does not guarantee the quality of the wines. The interaction that the wine producers have with their customers helps them produce the type of wine that consumers like. Cohen believes in this practice religiously and believes that it will inherently change the industry for the better.
According to International Wine & Spirit Research’s (IWSR) Wine And Market Analysis of 2022, global wine consumption is increasing to at least 2.43 billion nine-liter cases. Organic wine consumption globally between 2017 and 2022 has seen the highest percentage increase of 9.2%.
Mark Meek, the CEO of IWSR stated that the total wine volume in general is currently experiencing a minor increase but the organic wine industry is expected to experience a boom by 2022, by up to 87.5m cases.
The question remains, which demographic consumes the most wine globally? According to the IWSR, At least 12% of organic wine consumers come from America, while the European nations hold the higher end of the organic wine consumption statistics at 78%.
The Global Opportunity Index report in 2021 showed that organic wine is expected to increase, especially among the younger generation of consumers. Some of the famous organic wine brands are Sauvignon Blanc, Parducci Lapostolle Casa, Domaine Carneros, and Hampton Water, among many others.
Complete Finding Results: https://www.absolutewinery.com/natural-wine-in-brooklyn/
Absolute Winery is a website that offers the service of helping customers find the best wineries and beers online. Setting the bar relatively high, it also shares informative wine articles, tips, reviews and guides.
Bill Otieno
Absolute Winery
+254 724 672943
email us here