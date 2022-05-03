Marine Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Size Worth USD 1976.52 Million By 2030 | The Brainy Insights

The rising demand for health drinks and the growing product use in bone reconstruction & grafting processes is expected to drive the market growth.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global marine hydrolyzed collagen market is expected to grow from USD 984.64 million in 2021 to USD 1976.52 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.05% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The increasing disposable income and growing demand for processed food products are anticipated to boost marine hydrolyzed collagen market growth. Moreover, the capacity of collagen to retain water, the augmentation of the beauty & personal care industry, increasing demand for marine hydrolyzed collagen-based biomaterials are also helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Further, the capacity to improve skin elasticity, epidermis nutrition, skin & hair conditioning, raise skin comfort to neutralize the side consequences of surfactants are some attributes of marine hydrolyzed collagen that propels market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the surge in the consumption of immunity & health-boosting food beverages & products has contributed to the international product demand in the market's growth.

The cosmetics & personal care segment led the market with a market value of around 336.06 million in 2021.

The application segment is divided into food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, healthcare, and others. The cosmetics & personal care segment led the market with a market value of around 336.06 million in 2021. This growth is attributed to the high demand for cosmetics products. Moreover, the raised awareness about self-care, particularly in Asia Pacific's emerging economies, also helps boost the segment's growth.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest global marine hydrolyzed collagen market with a market value of around 386.08 million in 2021. North America currently dominates the marine hydrolyzed collagen market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for healthy drinks. Furthermore, North America has established the beverage & food enterprise, and the customers are highly aware that food products & components are demanding marine hydrolyzed collagen ingredients owing to its broad range of health advantages which also boosts the market growth in this region.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market include Ashland, Croda International Plc., Beyond Biopharma Co. Ltd, Collagen Solutions Plc., Weishardt Holding SA, Rousselot, GELITA AG, and Titan Biotech, among others.

