Luxury Bath and Body Products Market Size Worth USD 26.27 Billion By 2030 | The Brainy Insights

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global luxury bath and body products market is expected to grow from USD 14.23 billion in 2021 to USD 26.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.05% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The expansion in the tendency for smart bathrooms to feature elegant design & offer many unique characteristics like inbuilt sensors is anticipated to boost demand for luxury bath and body products. Moreover, the increasing awareness about the harmful consequences of synthetic & chemical products is also driving the market's growth during the forecast period. Further, the rising disposable income & rising residence standards of the customers also boost the growth of the luxury bath and body products market.

The luxury bath and body lotions & creams product segment led the market with a market value of around 5.66 billion in 2021.

The product segment is divided into luxury bath and body oils, luxury bath and body washes, and luxury bath and body lotions & creams. The luxury bath and body lotions & creams product segment led the market with a market value of around 5.66 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the enhance texture, fragrance, and performance.

The online distribution channel segment led the market with a market value of around 7.92 billion in 2021.

The distribution channel segment is divided into offline sales and online. The online distribution channel segment led the market with a market value of around 7.92 billion in 2021. This growth is attributed to the increasing visibility of several dividend labels.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The North America region emerged as the largest global luxury bath and body products market with a market value of around 5.94 billion in 2021. North America currently dominates the luxury bath and body products market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the evolving purchasing patterns of customers.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players of market Augustinus Bader, Aromatherapy Associates, Chanel Limited, Tata Harper, This Works Products Limited, Bamford, Diptyque, Chantecaille (UK) Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., and Omorovicza, and among others.

