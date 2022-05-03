Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Things to Focus on to Ensure Growth Prospects by 2030

The need for automotive cybersecurity market is driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles and lightweight vehicles.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive cybersecurity market is expected to grow from USD 6.2 Billion in 2021 to USD 28.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The manufacturing of new vehicles with new technologies is driving the automotive cybersecurity market.

The passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period.

The by-vehicle segment is divided into passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles. Over the forecast period, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.4%. The growing number of connectivity in vehicles such as mobile phone connectivity, infotainment services, voice recognition, navigation, and communication with many other vehicular infrastructures. The customers need these facilities, but the increasing features increase the vulnerabilities giving rise to more cyberattacks. This is expected to boost the market for cybersecurity.

The communications systems segment dominated the market, accounting for around 1.36 billion global revenue.

The application segment is divided into ADAS & safety, body control & comfort, infotainment, telematics, powertrain systems, communication systems, and other applications. The communication systems segment dominated the market, accounting for around 1.36 billion of global revenue. Because the rising technologies in modern vehicles is boosting the growth. The V2V technology allows vehicles to convey the exact message to other vehicles and share the data related to road conditions and other factors using networks created among vehicles. This technology helps avoid car crashes and reduce traffics and degradation of the environment. This communication technology is expected to boost market growth as it requires an enhanced level of security from cybercrime.

Regional Segmentation Analysis:

The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The automotive cybersecurity market in the Asia Pacific has been expanding rapidly. Automotive cybersecurity in the Asia Pacific is dominated by China. The vehicles equipped with wireless- network systems and in-vehicle infotainment in China increased the sale of connected cars. The production of connected cars and improvements in the infrastructure is expected to boost the market for cybersecurity in connected cars in the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The market’s major players include Aptiv PLC, Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Guardknox Cyber-Technologies Ltd., Harman International, Karamba Security, Robert Bosch GmbH, SafeRide Technologies, Vector Informatik GmbH, Upstream Security Ltd., and Green Hills Software among others.

