Biostimulants Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 5.96 billion by 2027

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biostimulants market is expected to grow from USD 2.71 billion in 2019 to USD 5.96 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.36% during the forecast period 2020-2027. Europe holds the largest market share. The region is expected to provide expanding opportunities to the market in future. The initiatives taken by the government to promote the production of organic foods and awareness among consumers are the factors contributing to the market growth.

Key players of the biostimulants market are Biostadt India Limited, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Isagro Group, Lavie Bio, Biolchim S.P.A., BASF SE, Valagro Group, Novozymes A/S, Koppert B.V., Sapec Group, Italpollina SAP and others. Lavie Bio announced in November 2019 that they are developing wheat-based biostimulant. This will help the bio stimulator market to create innovative strategies.

The product segment includes amino acids, humic acids, fulvic acids, microbial stimulants, seaweed, vitamins and biorationals. Among these, amino acids are the dominant product used in biostimulation. Amino acid enhances the stimulation of pollination, flowering and fruit development. They have accurate dosage rate, and it helps in increasing the metabolic systems of plants. The crop type segment includes fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, cereals and grains, turfs, ornamental flower. Fruits and vegetables constitute the significant market share. Biostimulants are widely used during the growth process of fruits and vegetables. These are organic products which do not constitute any chemicals and thus are fit for human consumption. The form segment includes liquid form and dry form.

The selection of form is based on the type of crop, storage availability, weather conditions and size of the field. Dry form has the largest market share. It is easy to use and has a higher shelf life. Thus, it is preferred by most of the farmers. The application segments include foliar treatment, soil treatment and seed treatment. Foliar treatment is the dominant sub-segment of the market. In foliar treatment, biostimulants are marketed in liquid forms. The product is directly applied to the leaves and thus plants easily absorb the nutrients. It also helps to increase the cellular activity and enhances the nutrients uptake.

Biostimulants helps to improve the appearance, health of plants, improve the nutrient efficiency and the shelf life. Further, it also provides strength to the plants to deal with environmental stress like excess heat, cold and drought. Biostimulants include bacterial or microbial inoculants, different acids like amino acids, fulvic acid, humic acid, etc. and seaweed extracts. These substances makes it capable of increasing productivity and uniformity of plants and streamlining flowering. They have gained popularity in the recent years due to the significant amount of research on organic farming. It has been increasingly used in the production process of plants by many farmers. The demand for environment-friendly production is a vital factor for the market growth of biostimulants. The increasing instances of environmental damage and contamination of soil from the use of fertilizers and pesticides have been an essential issue from many years. They act as a substitute for the chemical-based products and are replacing them at a significant rate as they are environment friendly and more efficient.

