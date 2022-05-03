Why does the owner of solar plants need solar monitoring
What a solar monitoring system essentially does is track every minute the parameter and operating reference point of the solar plant.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thermal power plants that are operating involve a range of systems that track the efficiency and actively look out for any potential threats that have the potential to cripple the entire infrastructure. Similarly, with the push toward solar energy and a substantial amount of energy mix in the future shifting towards solar-based energy, similar and even more advanced systems must be there in place to check and monitor the working of the infrastructure. We are saying even more advanced because the thermal power plants have legacy systems and it is at times difficult to modernise them with all the advanced systems and in the case of solar-based plants, whether you have already installed them or want the monitoring systems of the newly constructed ones, all the new advanced and emerging technologies can be put to use. Solar monitoring is gradually emerging as one of the most important facets of using solar energy and all this information is available on your smartphones through the solar monitoring application.
What a solar monitoring system essentially does is that it tracks every minute parameter and operating benchmark of the solar plant and with the help of advanced IoT-enabled systems transmits all that information to you on the smartphone. The risk systems provided by Logics PowerAMR are one of the best and it alerts you to any potential threats that can derail the stability and performance of the entire architecture.
Dipak Churacia, Director of Logics PowerAMR Private Limited says, "A single integrated dashboard is the one place that you need to go to monitor all the complex systems and parameters that needed to checked and analysed separately and when all the data are pulled together that existed in silos before and with the utilisation of big data analytics assisted by artificial intelligence and machine learning, it gives altogether a new and unique perspective and that an increase in efficiency is observed in the range of 15-25%, that is quite a tempting aspect, as the efficiency of solar-based energy is what had given the consumers and other industrial users some sort of disincentive, but that is not the case now, especially with the products of PowerAMR."
Furthermore, he says, "The mobile app helps you in real-time monitoring of the solar plants and gives you instant online and offline access, the push notifications and instant SMS and emails in case of any discrepancy observed in the systems help you in tracing and tracking down the causes of failure in a much faster and efficient manner. One more important aspect of this solar monitoring app is the scalability index and also interoperability quotient, it can be easily integrated with and is compatible with more than 100 brands like Sungrow, SMA, ABB, Solis, Growatt, Goodwee, Hitachi, Havells, KStar, K Solare and many more."
PowerAMR professionals also specialize in innovative technologies and products related to power management systems, solar monitoring applications, weather management systems, water management systems, and many more similar applications. Dipak says, "PowerAMR are a technologically-driven brand that puts customers at the core of the operations and these systems are designed in a way that helps you in ultimately increasing the efficiency of your systems.
