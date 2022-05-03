Positive Change Coach Amy Anfinson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if you could experience Heaven here on Earth?

What if we could liberate ourselves from the mental and physical turmoil that we experience in our day to day lives by a simple shift in perspective?

Is it possible to experience inner peace in a world that appears chaotic and unfair?

Can we truly have all that we desire without the struggle?

Amy Anfinson is a positive change coach who has spent the last few decades searching for answers to the problems that have troubled humanity and uncovered the secrets that so many successful people are using to live out their biggest dreams.

From an outsider’s perspective, it seemed like Amy had the world at her fingertips. Happily married with two wonderful children, going on lavish vacations, owning a beautiful home, and having a successful business on the side, but she still felt empty. She knew something was missing in her life.

All those years of resistance, high impact training, and not listening to what her mind and body needed, resulted in nerve damage in her feet, degenerative arthritis down her spine, and mental illnesses that kept her feeling trapped and unworthy of what her heart desired.

After years of bouncing around from doctor to physical therapist, being drugged with medication that only temporarily numbed the pain she was facing, she reached her breaking point. She knew there had to be a better way to heal the damage in her life and began her search for answers.

Through this journey of self-discovery, she uncovered truths about herself, the world, and the laws of the Universe that changed her life forever.

Now, she is off all medication she was once dependent on, completely healed the nerve damage and arthritis in her body, attracted her soulmate, freed her mind from the cell it was trapped in, and is using the wisdom she gained to help others feel good about the person they’ve become, find their own peace of mind, and unlock the power within that they have been denying for so long.

Her gentle, yet powerful approach to life has helped her clients achieve what they thought was impossible. From attracting financial freedom, dream homes, and harmonious relationships, to recovering from past trauma, physical ailments, and addiction, there is no limit to what she can help people experience, if they’re ready to take that next step.

Amy says, “When we learn how to understand our emotions, work with our own energy, and move within the laws of the Universe, we experience the abundance, liberation, and heaven that is already here on Earth.”

Using her unique gifts, she intuitively brings the subconscious thoughts that keep us stuck in fear or self-sabotage to light and holds the space for her clients to release their resistance, feel worthy of what their heart desires, and open up to a greater perspective of what’s possible.

Feeling overwhelmed, blocked, and unsure of your next moves is no way to live this beautiful life you’ve been given.

With the right coaching, support, and tools, it’s only a matter of time before you can learn how to tune in and rise above any challenge, find solutions to any problem, and manage your emotions and energy to have success in every area of your life. No exceptions.

If you only knew how empowering operating in a state of grace is, you would want to go there often. Grace removes all resistance so you can receive the clarity, ease, and guidance needed for any situation.

You can truly live a Heaven on Earth life, regardless of your current circumstances.

To learn how you can become the hero of your own story and activate the power of your mind, visit www.amyanfinson.com/radio and see how you can receive empowerment from within.

