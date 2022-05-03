Fine DIning T.O. awards Shangri-La Hotel with best fine dining restaurant in Toronto

Fine Dining T.O. best restaurant website badge.

Fine Dining T.O. a top foodie instagram and website blogger, awards Shangri-La Hotel Restaurant as the best restaurant in Toronto.

Shangri-La hotel dining is the best of what fine dining has to offer in Toronto.” — Ocean Hui

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Dining T.O., a top Instagram foodie and website food blogger awards Shangri-La Hotel Restaurant as the best restaurant in Toronto.

Fine Dining T.O. has been making waves since 2019, when they were featured on the Fallsview Casino billboard at Yonge and Dundas Square.

Restaurants featured on Fine Dining T.O. can use the Fine Dining T.O. website badge to showcase their place in fine dining in Toronto. Fine Dining T.O.’s Instagram gets over 10,000 views per a month and is a leader in the industry.

Shangri-La hotel is located on University Avenue with the second and third best fine dining restaurants are One Restaurant and S.T.K. Toronto both located in Yorkville.

The Shangri-La Hotel is a luxury hotel that has built a solid reputation worldwide and has paved the way in Toronto for fine dining. The salmon, the desserts, and the burgers are all must have's when dining in Toronto.