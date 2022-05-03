Action Sci-Fi Thriller Debut Wrecker Movie - Sells Out Filling Summerfield Cinemas 228 Seat Theater

Submit Release
“There's nothing better than a great story to capture the imagination. Wrecker is a compelling story that takes you on a journey where a man's moral compass is tested under extreme circumstances.”
— Bryan Brooks
SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Action Sci-Fi Thriller -packed the Summerfield Cinemas in Santa Rosa, California on April 16th, 2022. The sold-out show had all 228 moviegoers in attendance laughing, crying, and on the edge of their seats. A grassroots film, self-funded by the Producer, Director, Editor, and Lead Actor of the film, Bryan Brooks...

This diverse story begins with John, a demolitions worker or "Wrecker," whose wife has disappeared. Tormented by the unexplained loss of his loving wife, John moonlights as a vigilante with the aid of a Detective friend who feels crime has become too overwhelming for the police to handle.

A new drug has taken over the streets, a drug more addictive than anything before it. A powerful Drug Lord uses this new substance to turn addicts into zombie-like crazies, which he plans to release upon the city just before mobilizing the Cartel into a citywide takeover. As John and the Detective unravel the mystery behind John's wife's disappearance, they find themselves entangled in the Cartel's plot and realize they are the only thing standing in the way to save the city.

The storyline caught many viewers off guard with a startling event taking place at the onset of the film. What appeared to be a routine investigation became a bizarre alert that something far bigger was looming. The film had no downtime, no cool off. Just an ongoing steamroller saga that intensifies as the plot reveals itself.

The movie stars Bryan Brooks as the Wrecker, Madrid Amora-Mora as Detective David Knight, Charlie Woods as arch-nemesis Gothard, a maniacal yet flamboyant Drug Lord, and Camella Dee as the Detective's love interest. Besides Ryan Lambert (Monster Squad, Kids Inc.), no major stars were cast in this film. Rather, the cast will probably gain acclaim soon because of their impressive performances. The physicality of Brooks' character is every bit as imposing as Stallone, Van Damme or Lundgren are to their films, and Brooks will likely attract action movie buffs of all ages.

Despite the high-powered drama and constant action, there are moments of humor when least expected which strike a chord, breaking the tension and making the film even more entertaining. The trailer below gives a good sampling of the pace and tempo of the film:

https://youtu.be/Qp-hvsOknAk

Everything from Scriptwriting, Casting, Production, Acting, and the Promotion of the film have all been done in-house. Bryan Brooks states, “There's nothing more engaging than a great story told by a great storyteller. A story can change a person's life. What I have created is an entertaining story that teaches good values to the audience and warns of bad ones." Off-screen, the formidable actor is very much a gentleman with a striking personality that is sure to win over talk show hosts and audiences alike.

The movie premier not only was a roaring success, but it also landed on Brooks' birthday. It took several years of hard work and diligence to assemble the film. Brooks is now evaluating distribution options as he revels in the success of this first showing of the film...

Wrecker -Movie Trailer

