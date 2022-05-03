Direct Carrier Billing Market Estimated to Reach at USD 123 Billion with 14% CAGR by 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Direct Carrier Billing Helping Business Scale on the Global Platform

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Direct Carrier Billing Market” information by Authentication, by Components, by Type, by Platform and Region – Forecast to 2028” market size to reach USD 123 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14% by 2028.

Direct Carrier Billing Market Scope:

The global direct carrier billing (DCB) market is rapidly gaining momentum, as merchants and consumers worldwide have recognized the benefits of DCB services in paying for digital services and products. The consumption of digital content increased exponentially, especially during the recent COVID 19 pandemic, which further increased the demand for DCB to pay for digital services. With the increasing demand for digital payments, the direct carrier billing market is likely to garner notable traction in the years to come.

Dominant Key Players on Direct Carrier Billing Market Covered are:

AT&T

txtNation Limited

Bango plc.

Telenor ASA

Boku Inc.

Swisscom AG

Singapore Telecommunications Limited

NTH AG

Infomedia

Digital Turbine Inc.

Orange SA

DIMOCO

DOCOMO Digital

Fortumo

Imtpelus

The benefits of direct carrier billing compared to card payments in bettering user experience for merchants and consumers is a key driving force behind the market growth. Direct carrier billing (DCB) is a method of online/digital payments using mobile phones, enabling consumers to purchase goods, products, services, and content.

The rise of smartphones, tablets, and Smart TVs accessible to any user with a subscription or prepaid account with a mobile operator creates significant market opportunities. DCB advantages include greater payment security, frictionless user experiences, higher conversion rates, and greater financial inclusion, which drive the market growth.

DCB provides greater payment coverage for businesses looking to expand into developing regions where a large population base remains unbanked. It enables merchants to reach more people and offers easier, quicker and more convenient payment methods than debit/credit cards.

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

DCB Market Drivers

Mobile is enabling consumers to effectively communicate as well as pay remotely. With increasing technology upgrades, mobile phones have been serving the needs of consumers for easy, convenient payment methods and other billings. Direct Carrier billing bridges the gap between tedious payment processes and easy billing ways, improving financial access for consumers who do not have access to credit or debit cards or banking.

Technology providers are breaking new ground in payments by using the power of mobile to increase financial inclusion crucial for stimulating economic development. New DCB use cases would improve financial access for consumers with limited access to banking, enabling them to make digital payments.

The technology also enables merchants to reach and accept payments seamlessly, transforming the way businesses and individuals pay and receive money. The growing adoption of audio and video streaming services across the target audience worldwide substantiates the market size. The rising youngsters pushing the demand for DCB services for OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon, HBO, and Prime Video escalates the market value.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The DCB market is segmented into types, platform types, applications, end-users, and regions. The type segment comprises pure DCB, MO, Pin-based Window, MSISDN forwarding, limited DCB, and others. The platform type segment comprises Android, Windows, and iOS.

The application segment comprises web payments, app stores, digital content, and others (mobile commerce). The end-user segment comprises the gaming industry, video content, movies, music, and others. The region segment comprises the Middle East & Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global direct carrier billing market. The increased use of DCB to pay for subscriptions for OTT platforms, mobile services, gaming services, and digital services, alongside large technology upgrades and awareness of the DCB advantages, drive the market growth.

Also, the presence of many key technology providers, including Boko and Digital Turbine, increases the region’s market shares. Besides, the large penetration of smartphones and banking impacts the market value positively.

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the DCB market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. These players boost investments in product and service developments. To gain a larger competitive share, direct carrier billing technology providers incorporate strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and product/ technology launches.

For instance, on April 29, 2022, Empello Ltd., a leading provider of compliance monitoring and anti-fraud solutions for the mobile payments industry, announced a partnership with Zain Iraq, a company of Zain Group, a leading telecom innovator across the Middle East and Africa, to provide its anti-fraud solutions for value added services & direct carrier billing services of Zain.

It is a compliance and fraud monitoring contract for DCB services with Zain Iraq. On April 01, 2022, Zain Iraq signed up for Empello’s FraudScan program to extend the coverage of its direct carrier billing service. Empello’s FraudScan solution allows Zain Iraq to detect fraudulent advertising campaigns, maintain the highest standards of service compliance & customer experience, and minimize fraud by leveraging an efficient combination of in-depth analyst research and automated monitoring tools.

As a leading telecom operator, Zain Iraq aims to maintain the highest customer experience standards and strive for excellence across all business processes. It has extended its collaboration with Empello across its value-added services and direct carrier billing services to avail Empello’s leading monitoring and anti-fraud solutions to ensure authenticity and credibility, providing the best services and experience to its subscribers across Iraq.

