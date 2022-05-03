Liquid Applied Membranes (LAMs) Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast till 2030

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Liquid Applied Membranes (LAMs) market size is expected to reach USD 30.38 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Growing awareness about liquid applied membranes and need for water management, along with rising use of waterproof membranes to increase longevity of buildings, are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Rapid urbanization and surge in demand for new technological products capable of providing desired solutions in the construction industry are driving revenue growth of the global market. Liquid applied membranes provide waterproofing solutions, and they can be easily used for repair and maintenance of old, aging buildings. In addition, they provide protection against different weather conditions, and adverse chemicals and pollutants. Application of LAMs in wet walls and roofs helps in preventing leakages in lateral walls and dumps, due to their waterproofing and adhesive properties. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced membranes by the construction industry is expected to drive revenue growth of the global liquid applied membranes market during the forecast period.

The liquid applied membrane is gaining importance across geographies, due to increasing demand for water management. Rise in demand for water management operations has resulted in increased investments in development of urban infrastructures, including bridges, dams, power plants, and highways. Rising complexity of structural movements, along with growing concerns about leakages in concrete systems, are increasing demand for LAMs for waterproofing various structures. LAMs, being a water-repellent material, provide desired waterproof coating when applied on surfaces. Growing infrastructural investment is increasing demand for liquid applied membranes, which is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, high costs of raw materials and volatility in prices of crude oil are hampering revenue growth of the global liquid membranes market, as prices of raw materials required for manufacturing LAMs are directly affected by crude oil prices. Majority of raw materials required in bituminous and elastomeric coatings are petroleum-based, and therefore, subject to price volatility. High and variable raw material costs affect the profit margins of manufacturers and thus, impede revenue growth of the market.

Some key players operating in the global market include SIKA AG, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, BASF SE, Mapei S.P.A., Johns Manville Corporation, Soprema Inc., Fosroc International Ltd, Tremco Inc., Saint-Gobain, and H.B. Fuller Company.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Cementitious segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global liquid applied membranes market during the forecast period, due to the convenience of application of cementitious LAMs to produce a water-resistant barrier with excellent bonding strength. In addition, application of cementitious membranes for waterproofing water tanks and moist rooms is gaining popularity, owing to their remarkable weathering resistance and great flexibility, which is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Roofing segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global liquid applied membranes market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for rapid curing, greater waterproofing with high lifespan, superior adhesion, and safe application methods. Furthermore, liquid applied membranes offer a variety of roofing options for the construction industry, including effective restoration of structural concrete in cases of damaged and leaky roofs, which is expected to further increase their adoption in the construction industry.

North America is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in the number of residential and infrastructural development projects in the region. Increasing demand for restoration, repair, and overhaul of old buildings with waterproofing solutions is driving market revenue growth in North America. In addition, growing popularity of green roofs and energy-efficient buildings for a cleaner and eco-friendly environment is supporting revenue growth of the market in the

In August 2019, SIKA AG announced the acquisition of Shenzhen Landun Holding Co. Ltd. to expand its existing waterproofing portfolio, to provide new growth opportunities in the fast-growing waterproofing market in China. It aims to manufacture the full range of membranes and coatings for several waterproofing solutions and applications, mainly supplying to infrastructure and commercial projects and cross-selling the products through proper channels.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Liquid Applied Membranes (LAMs) market based on product, application, end-use, and region as:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Bituminous

Cementitious

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Building Structure

Roofing

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Commercial

Residential

Others

Regional analysis includes:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o India

o Rest of APAC

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

Major Benefits of Global Liquid Applied Membranes (LAMs) Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8 year forecast and assessment of the Global Liquid Applied Membranes (LAMs) Market

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer accurate insights

Complete coverage of key technological developments, market trends, and product developments

Thank you for reading our report. For further query or for request for customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

