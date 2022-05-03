Swiss Startup Vidby.com Helps Achieve Up to 99% Accuracy in Video Translation Thanks to Artificial Intelligence

/EIN News/ -- Rotkreuz, Switzerland , May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vidby AG has created a service that translates and voices videos in 70 languages ​​in a couple of minutes and costs from $0.9 per minute of the original video. vidby empowers bloggers, media, international companies, and educational organizations to scale their content and business worldwide.





vidby is easy to use - it only takes a couple of minutes to place an order, and the price is fixed at ordering. Thanks to the 8-year experience of the team in speech technologies, vidby allows its customers to eliminate errors in translation and make voiceovers of the highest quality.

“Our company’s mission is to make all video content understandable while preserving the linguistic diversity in the world,” says Alexander Konovalov, one of the co-founders of vidby AG.

vidby’s customers are already enjoying the following benefits of the product:

Ease of use: Ordering takes about one minute and doesn’t involve calls, letters, or clarifications, unlike the traditional approach. Therefore, you can save not only thanks to the speed and price of translation but also thanks to quick order placement.

Speed: vidby offers fully automatic translation and voiceover, which gives almost an immediate result (one minute of waiting time per one minute of the video.) It’ll be useful when you want to urgently bring video news to the world, understand what the video is about or select the necessary segments from a large amount of source material.

Quality: Thanks to vidby’s 8-year experience in speech technologies, the translation accuracy can reach up to 99%. We do this by involving people in post-editing of the source text after automatic speech recognition. Translation and voicing remain fully automatic.

Price: vidby boasts a transparent and fixed price at ordering. Automatic translation costs $0.9 per minute of translating into the first language. Semi-automatic translation with 99% accuracy costs from $2.9 per minute of translation into the first language plus $0.9 for each subsequent language (for source videos in Ukrainian and other languages ​​of the Slavic group), from $5.9 for English and other languages ​​of Western Europe, and $7.9 for languages ​​with a specific dialect.

Eray Muller, Senior Communications Manager at Siemens Schweiz AG, used vidby to translate employee instruction videos. He appreciated the practicality, speed, and quality of translation.

“Practical, fast and good translation solution for internal employee videos,” says Mr. Muller.

Silvan Merki, Chief Communications Officer at Implenia AG, tried vidby to automatically translate videos into rare languages.

“The translation is very fast and amazingly good in quality - the whole context is clearly understandable,” he says.

Product release date

The first vidby prototype was launched in April 2021, and the first commercial version was released in September 2021. From April 2022, the company launches sales to the whole world. The cost of translations depends on the video's original language and the desired quality, starting from $0.9 per minute of translation and dubbing of the video into the first language and plus $0.9 for each subsequent language.

Check out the product here: https://vidby.com/ . Each new customer gets a one-time discount of up to $10 with a minimum payment of $1 per order.

About vidby AG

vidby AG was founded in September 2021 in Rotkreuz, Switzerland, by Eugen von Rubinberg and Alexander Konovalov and was financed by its co-founders and private investors. vidby AG has now launched the sale of tokenized shares https://my.vidby.com/investors .

Find out more about the company here: https://vidby.com/ .

Eugen von Rubinberg vidby AG support@vidby.com