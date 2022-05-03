Michelin Star Chef Akira Back to Open Namesake Restaurant in Dallas on May 6th
Akira Back brings an award-winning concept, innovative modern Japanese menu to distinguished Dallas culinary sceneDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelin Star Chef Akira Back announces the grand opening of his namesake restaurant Akira Back in Dallas on Friday, May 6th. Chef Back is globally revered for creating a world-class culinary experience with an innovative modern Japanese menu. Now, the name synonymous with cutting-edge cuisine and exquisite taste in restaurant/hospitality proudly adds Dallas to a global empire of 20 Akira Back locations, including Paris, Las Vegas, and Dubai.
Born in Seoul, Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Chef Back brings a sense of passion and adventure to his restaurants. His fearlessly inventive approach to food/drink that has earned him appearances on Food Network’s “Iron Chef America,” NBC’s “The Today Show,” and at the culinary world’s most prestigious events. Drawing inspiration from his Korean heritage and global travels, he has created a cutting-edge menu that seamlessly blends modern Japanese cuisine with authentic Korean flavors and will be the first restaurant of its kind in the Dallas Metropolitan area.
Chef Back inspired the culinary world and was named “Best Chef in Las Vegas” by Las Vegas Weekly for his famed Yellowtail Japanese Restaurant & Lounge at the Bellagio Resort & Casino, a dining institution known for cultivating new concepts. His namesake Dallas restaurant will showcase the same limitless creativity in reshaping modern Japanese fare, offering the distinctive dining experience that earned Chef Back consecutive Michelin stars for excellence in innovative cuisine and service.
DINE
Chef Back’s menu is highlighted by a selection of innovative dishes inspired by his childhood in Korea and his global travels.
"The South Florida dining scene has exploded over the last few years and continues to attract more diverse tastes and options in the culinary market," said Chef Akira Back. "This restaurant blends my cultural roots and sophisticated culinary training resulting in an imaginative and unforgettable dining experience.”
The menu features several sections:
● Cold Dishes include the famous AB Tuna Pizza with umami aioli, micro shiso, white truffle oil; Jeju Domi with marinated Masago, red sorrel and Chojang and the Toro and Yellowtail Tartare with Oscietra Caviar, wasabi soy and brioche toast.
● Hot Menu Items include the Truffle Bomb with sea urchin, sweet shrimp, Gejand, smoked potato foam and caviar and the Filet Tobanyaki with black market Angus, mixed mushrooms, and umami sauce.
● Signature Sushi Rolls include the Cow-Wow Roll with braised short rib and Asian slaw; Perfect Storm with shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, salmon belly Aburi and chipotle mayo; and Pop Rockin’ with spicy crab, cucumber, asparagus, and watermelon pop rocks.
● Kagoshima A5 Wagyu - the highest grade of pure Japanese Wagyu includes Tobanyaki with Japanese mushroom, umami sauce and truffle and the Tataki with garlic, spicy daikon and ponzu.
For adventurous eaters, the Nazo 9 is a chef’s signature mystery box unveiled with a tableside presentation and features a chef’s selection of sashimi and sushi (a minimum of two guests must order to enjoy it). Enjoy an after-dinner digestif with a selection of Dessert Sakesdesserts including the AB Cigar with lucama mousse, chocolate brownie and cocoa nibs or Japanese Whiskeys and Sake Flights to end the night.
Address: 5765 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony, TX 75056
Hours of Operation: Tuesday - Thursday, 5:30-10 p.m.; Friday - Saturday, 5:30-11 p.m.
Phone: (945) 224-0505
Social Media: @AkiraBackDallas
Website: www.akirabackdallas.com
Reservations: OpenTable: https://www.opentable.com/restaurant/profile/1239907?shareReferrer=ios-share
Capacity: 138 seats
Parking: Free valet and self-parking is available
###
ABOUT AKIRA BACK
Michelin-star Chef Akira Back’s namesake restaurant serving modern Japanese cuisine which embodies the modern dining experience with world-class food, service, and ambiance. The restaurants are a melting pot of culture with a focus on Chef Back’s life experiences from traveling the world as a professional snowboarder and chef. The restaurant represents the roots of his culture along with his culinary training. Chef Back’s passion is to provide a food and beverage experience that is unique and leaves people emotionally connected with aspects of his food, personality, and life.
ABOUT CHEF AKIRA BACK
The Akira Back brand is a diverse portfolio of restaurants and lounges around the globe which pride themselves on creating innovative culinary experiences combined with a social atmosphere and elegant ambiance. The mission statement is to make unforgettable memories for our guests by revolutionizing the dining experience through one-of-a-kind dishes and gracious service. Born in Korea and raised in Aspen, Colorado, Michelin Star award winning Chef Akira Back brings a sense of adventure and boundless creativity to his culinary creations. Before embarking on his career in the kitchen, Back spent his early years as a professional snowboarder, appearing in extreme sports movies and garnering praise from the sport’s top trade publications. Back eventually retired from snowboarding and took his need for speed and desire for adventure to culinary school. Chef Back has since brought his culinary expertise and artistry across the globe, opening critically acclaimed restaurants in Paris, Las Vegas, Dubai, Beverly Hills, San Diego, Toronto, Singapore, Seoul and more. He currently operates 20 locations under his banner, with plans to open 12 more through 2024 in cities including London, San Francisco, Houston, Riyadh, Marrakech, Istanbul and Orlando.
Kelly Springer
Kelly K PRPublic Relations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other