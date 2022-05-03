TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Attend CHP Memorial Ceremony

WEST SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver remarks tomorrow at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Memorial Ceremony in West Sacramento.

WHO: Governor Gavin Newsom, California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin and California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. All media must be in place and setup by 9:15 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: CHP Facebook page

**NOTE: This event is open to invited guests and credentialed media only. For more information on the ceremony, including location and RSVP details, contact Fran Clader at 916-843-3310 or fclader@chp.ca.gov.