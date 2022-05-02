Suspects Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Longfellow Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the 900 block of Longfellow Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:30 pm, the suspects approached the victims, who were exiting their vehicle, at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victims’ property. The suspects took the vehicle keys from one of the victims. The suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle.

One of the suspects was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.