Suspect Sought in a Burglary One Offense: 1900 Block of 18th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Monday, May 2, 2022, in the 1900 block of 18th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:30 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s property. The victim was able to get the property back from the suspect and then the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.