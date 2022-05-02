Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 3800 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, May 1, 2022, in the 3800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 3:20 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene and was apprehended by responding officers.

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, 29-year-old Jermonte Crutchfield, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.