Commemorative postmark cancellation service of “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day”

MACAU, May 3 - To celebrate the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of General Post Office, from 09:00 to 17:30 on 17th May 2022 to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “World Telecommunication and Information Society Day”.

A commemorative envelope will be distributed to the public.

For the prevention of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia, citizens who enter the premises of CTT are required to wear masks, scan the Venue QR Code and show the “Macao Health Code” to record visits and cope with the crowd management measures.