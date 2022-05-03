NeurOptics Expands Globally, Launching NPi®-300 Automated Pupillometer in 15 International Countries

NeurOptics' NPi®-300, a next-generation pupillometer that enhances pupillary assessment to assist in detecting cerebral insult, is now available globally in 15 countries.

NPi-300 Pupillometer & the Neurological Pupil index™ (NPi®) represent the gold standard in automated pupillary assessment for patients at risk of brain injury

Our NPi-300 Pupillometer is the gold standard in pupillometry, and we are thrilled to deliver this advanced, next-generation pupillometer to our international customers.” — William Worthen, President and CEO, NeurOptics

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NeurOptics, the worldwide leader in the science of pupillometry, has expanded globally, launching its NPi®-300 in 15 international countries, including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. The NPi-300 Pupillometer is an automated pupillometer that enhances pupillary assessment to assist in detecting cerebral insult, guiding treatment and informing prognosis for clinicians and their patients.

Early detection of neurological injury is critical for effective and timely diagnosis and treatment.1 NeurOptics’ quantitative automated pupillometer provides a reliable measurement of pupil size and reactivity, and tracks changes over time, allowing for earlier intervention for patients with brain injury and those at risk of secondary neurological injury. The NPi-300 supports neurological examination in adult and pediatric patients across a broad spectrum of diagnoses, including traumatic brain injury, stroke, seizure, or other neurological events after cardiac arrest and other medical conditions.

The new NPi-300 provides a number of enhanced features to improve functionality, including:

• Advanced wireless charging technology, offering improved reliability for the clinician

• Incorporated barcode scanner, allowing clinicians to easily scan a new patient’s ID accurately and instantaneously

• Updated graphical user interface, featuring an easy-to-read LCD touchscreen that enhances the visibility of the results screen

“Our NPi-300 Pupillometer is the gold standard in pupillometry, and we are thrilled to deliver this advanced, next-generation pupillometer to our international customers,” said William Worthen, President and CEO, NeurOptics. “It is a pivotal time for pupillometry, as more hospitals, ICUs and emergency departments are adopting the technology to assess patients for changes in pupillary light reflex—a sign of neurological injury. The NPi-300 Pupillometer, along with the Neurological Pupil index™ (NPi®) scale, provide clinicians with the information needed to make more informed treatment decisions.”

Automated pupillometry has emerged as an important technology that provides a quantitative measurement of pupil size and reactivity, expressed as the Neurological Pupil index (NPi). NPi values range from 0 to 4.9, with scores under 3 considered abnormal. The NeurOptics NPi-300 Pupillometer eliminates the variability and subjectivity inherent in manual pupillary evaluation (performed using a penlight), providing more accurate, reliable, and objective pupil size and reactivity measurement for this vital component of neurological examinations.1-6

About NeurOptics

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., NeurOptics is the leader in the science of pupillometry. Driven by a passion to help clinicians improve patient outcomes, NeurOptics develops and markets innovative technology for use in critical care medicine, neurology, neurosurgery, emergency medicine, and research. The NeurOptics’ NPi Pupillometer has been included in more than 100 clinical studies, adopted in over 550 hospitals in the U.S., and is represented in more than 30 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.NeurOptics.com. Follow NeurOptics on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Andrea Sampson, Sampson PR Group

562/304-0301, asampson@sampsonprgroup.com

References

1. Olson D, Fishel M. The use of automated pupillometry in critical care. Critical Care Nursing Clinics North America. 2015;28(2016):101-107.

2. Meeker M, Du R, Bacchetti P, et al. Pupil examination: validity and clinical utility of an automated pupillometer. J Neurosci Nurs. 2005;37:34–40. 6.

3. Litvan I, Saposnik G, Mauriño J, et al. Pupillary diameter assessment: need for a graded scale. Neurology. 2000;54:530–531. 25.

4. Oddo M, et al.: Quantitative versus standard pupillary light reflex for early prognostication in comatose cardiac arrest patients: An international prospective multicenter double-blinded study. Intensive Care Medicine, 44(12): 2102-2111, 2018. DOI: 10.1007/s00134-018-5448-6.

5. Olson D, Stutzman S, Saju C, Wilson M, Zhao W, Aiyagari V. Interrater reliability of pupillary assessments. Neurocritical Care. 2015. 26.

6. Jahns F-P, Miroz JP, Messerer M, Daniel RT, Taccone FS, Eckert P, Oddo M: Quantitative pupillometry for the monitoring of intracranial hypertension in patients with severe traumatic brain injury. Critical Care, 23(1): 155, 2019.