Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,241 in the last 365 days.

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Attend CHP Memorial Ceremony

 WEST SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver remarks tomorrow at the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Memorial Ceremony in West Sacramento.

WHO: Governor Gavin Newsom, California State Transportation Agency Secretary Toks Omishakin and California Highway Patrol Commissioner Amanda Ray.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. All media must be in place and setup by 9:15 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: CHP Facebook page

**NOTE: This event is open to invited guests and credentialed media only. For more information on the ceremony, including location and RSVP details, contact Fran Clader at 916-843-3310 or fclader@chp.ca.gov.

###

You just read:

TOMORROW: Governor Newsom to Attend CHP Memorial Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.