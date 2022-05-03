Wale Overinde Highlights Importance of Personal Identity and Style in the Metaverse

Wale is the co-founder of The Atklás – a hot new luxury brand for virtual fashion, avatar wearables, and digital collectibles.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wale Overinde is pleased to announce he is bridging the gap between personal style and identity in the Metaverse and other virtual spaces with his trending new digital clothing brand, The Atklás Wale Overinde is a digital content creator with many years of experience within the fashion industry. His selected works have been featured in many notable publications, including Nylon Magazine, Elle Magazine, and Vogue, just to name a few. Born with congenital Ptosis and suffering from low self-esteem, Wale discovered a love of fashion at an early age, with style becoming his secret weapon and tool for self-development – along with a 10+ year career in fashion.In his most recent news, however, Wale has launched one of the most exciting developments in the Metaverse to date – the release of his brand, The Atklás. The Atklás is a next-generation digital luxury brand for virtual fashion, avatar wearables, and digital collectibles and its purpose is to help creators find their personal style through digital clothing in the Metaverse. With The Atklás, users can rent, own, or even trade their items through the company’s marketplace.“For me, style goes beyond just the clothing I put on my back - it’s also a way of communicating my feelings, my mood, and my emotions,” Wale says. “If 80% of human communication is non-verbal, then I believe how we present ourselves says a lot, whether it’s virtually online or in real life. Further to that, if fashion is truly all about self-expression and fantasy, then digital fashion is the future, and I am here to lead the way.”For more information about The Atklás brand, please visit https://theatklas.com/ About The AtklásFounded in 2020 in Los Angeles, California, The Atklás is a digital clothing and accessories brand that enables digital creators to rent or buy digital clothing, wear them digitally, post on social media, or own them as NFTs. The company believes digital fashion is an opportunity to redefine the existing business models and build a more sustainable, progressive future.