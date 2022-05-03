DHHL News Release: DHHL Offers Vacant Lots in Anahola, Kaua‘i

(Anahola, Kaua‘i) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) offered 51 Residential Vacant Lots within its Pi‘ilani Mai Ke Kai Subdivision in Anahola, Kaua‘i on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

DHHL hosted the lot selection meeting at the Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School as an in-person gathering, a first since 2019. Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) Chair William J. Ailā, Jr., HHC Kauaʻi Commissioner Dennis Neves, and House District 14 Hawai‘i State Representative Nadine Nakamura were in attendance.

“It has been a few years since we’ve offered new homestead lots on Kaua‘i and it is wonderful to be able to gather together in person once again to mark the occasion,” said Chair Ailā. “The lots being offered today in Anahola are beautiful and provide the flexibility for families to create a homestead that best suits their needs. I know beneficiaries will make the most of these vacant lots, not only for their family today but for generations to come.”

DHHL’s Residential Vacant Lot offering is among a variety of options provided to beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. The Vacant Lot product allows a family to construct a home that best fits their needs on a homestead lot that has been developed with roads and utility infrastructure.

Applicants on the Kauaʻi Island Waiting List with application dates up to July 31, 2021 were invited to attend a virtual lot orientation meeting in March. Beneficiaries were then given the opportunity to attend one of three Vacant Lot workshops to learn about the building process and connect with homebuilding resources, including HPM Building Supply, Honsador Lumber, and Habitat for Humanity in preparation for the lot selection meeting.

DHHL is conducting engineering design work for its Hanapēpē subdivision, and final Environmental Assessments have been completed for future homesteads in Kekaha and Anahola. Construction funding for these Kauaʻi projects is pending.

