Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,240 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 6200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 30, 2022, in the 6200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

 

At approximately 3:30 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, 62 year-old Robert Jerome Holeman, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 6200 Block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.