Expert Marketing Advisors Celebrates 5th Anniversary and Expansive Growth in 2022
The company’s well-built foundation has achieved tremendous success with B2B technology companies in growth stages from launch to high valuations and beyond
Our clients are at the forefront of everything we do. After years of onboarding industry experts, we’re confident that our portfolio of services are best-in-class to serve our clients growth goals.”REDWOOD CITY, CA, US, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert Marketing Advisors, the essential marketing alliance for brands inspiring customer experiences, today celebrated the company’s 5th anniversary year. Since its inception, the company has built a strong foundation that has allowed for exponential growth even during the global pandemic.
With an award-winning client roster that includes companies recognized as a recent Gartner Cool Vendor and Futuriom 40 cloud market leader across a variety of fields, Expert Marketing Advisors is well poised to be the agency of record for technology providers looking to be at the leading edge of growth. To date, the company has partnered with nearly 50 clients, produced over $8B in pipeline generation, successfully conducted 15 marketing launches and helped 10 companies transition through stages of growth to acquisition.
Expert Marketing Advisors offers high-touch service to its clients that is beyond what is considered traditional marketing. The expertise and high-quality work across marketing - from the communication strategies, branding, website design and development - the deep bench of digital marketers who keep world-class strategies, content and execution help businesses tackle their growth goals.
"At Expert Marketing Advisors, we have a strong, defined vision for the future that builds upon our foundation," said Courtney Kehl, Founder and Principal. "Our clients are at the forefront of everything we do. And after years of onboarding industry experts, all aimed at supporting our clients who rely on the expertise and experience we have, we’re confident that our portfolio of services are best-in-class to serve our clients growth goals."
Expert Marketing Advisors empowers businesses to scale faster, while increasing marketing ROI and focusing efforts on higher value activities. The organization is continuously evolving its practices to help companies quickly achieve impactful marketing outcomes faster.
To learn more about Expert Marketing Advisors and how they can help your company go to market, visit http://www.expertmarketingadvisors.com or email alliance@expertmarketingadvisors.com.
