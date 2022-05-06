Nurse Seeks Media, Corporate, Public Help for National Nurses Week Gift to Honor 20+ Million Unsung Hero Nurses and ...

Pamela Jane Nye, CEO/Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd; Founder/CEO/Exec. Director of Operation Scrubs, Inc. nonprofit; aka: "The Vaccinator" We Built It - Let's Fill It! “THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s frontline hero nurses, and memorializing the 1,700+ who died choosing to shield their trusting patients from the Covid-19 virus. Operation Scrubs honors nurses - Covid 19's unsung frontline heroes. Tuition Free Nurse Education / Positive Nurse Advocacy / Advanced Education Scholarships for Working Nurses

MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Nurses Week annually begins on May 6th. It starts with National Nurses Day and traditionally ends on May 12th with the birthday celebration honoring nurse legend Florence Nightingale.This year, however, there's one soft-speaking nurse whose voice represents the world's 20+ million nurses and midwives, and it proffers a valid cause argument that this year's nurse-honoring celebration be extended to December 31st at midnight.This tradition spoiling voice belongs to Pamela Jane Nye , an acclaimed career nurse with a "maverick" reputation for breaking nurse-related traditions, e.g., the Operation Scrubs nonprofit she oversees that provides tuition-free accredited continuing nurse education, positive nurse image advocacy, and advanced nursing education scholarship for working nurses.Asked to justify why this year's nurse-honoring celebration should be extended, Nye explains:"2020 was designated as the 'Year of the Nurse' by the World Health Organization. Covid-19 stole it. 2021 pandemic mutations kept it. Now Operation Scrubs is the 2022 mission plan to take it back.Take-back weaponry begins with THE NURSES WALL -- the unique virtual gift to receive and display online 'thank you' messages that will perpetually recognize and honor the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses, and in memory of the 3,000+ Covid-19 nurse fatalities from 2020 to date.Tactical items include cell phones, tablets, computers, the internet, blogs, TV/radio/print media, and word-of-mouth communication. Leadership includes a select number of high-profile individuals and companies with large employee/customer numbers and social media followers. And Operation Scrubs' frontline recruits are social media followers and the billions of people throughout the world whose lives have been favorably touched a nurse now has a place and way to express their appreciation.For this mission to succeed, I challenge every person, organization, corporation, particularly news media, people with large social media followers, and everyone else who knows or learns about THE NURSE WALL mission to say “yes.”And because there’s no cost to participate; posting or inviting others to post a brief nurse-thanking message on THE NURSES WALL takes very little time; and the perceived value of this virtual historic gift as a perpetual appreciation reminder for the world’s 20+ million unsung hero nurses is priceless, why would anyone say no? Seriously!Key to Operation Scrubs' success is saying 'yes' to my challenge, posting your positive thank-a-nurse message at https://thenurseswall.org , then smile, text, tweet, email and tell others to do it!Do this," Nye encourages, "and you'll not only be a recorded part of this historic gift, you'll also realize you've become a verifiable part of the virtual gift that will positively affect, encourage and comfort the world's nurse and midwife population for as long as THE NURSES WALL continues to exist."Does Nye actually believe a billion postings is possible? What if the message total is significantly less? What's Nye's minimum expectation?"Once you know and recognize how few people or companies it takes to communicate with and recruit a billion people," Nye explains, "simple math tells you the message posting goal that would be great to achieve is not only possible, it's predictable . As for the total number of message postings, it's an attention-getting goal for media attention and to motivate message posting. For the nurses, however, it's not about numbers. It's about people caring enough to take the time to say 'thank you' with infinite virtual messages for all nurses to read and enjoy.To the minimum expectation question, I know there are 250+ million adults in America and 4+ billion globally. Given there are 20+ million registered nurses and midwives worldwide, as a nurse, and I believe any nurse would be excited and overwhelmed knowing THE NURSES WALL contained postings that equal or exceed the total number of the world's registered nurse population."For phone, Zoom, in-person interviews with Nye, or for personal appearances, call 702.449.8712 or email chuckfoster@wcninewsservice.com.

