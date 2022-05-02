Boutique In Charlotte Launches New Summer Women's Clothing Line

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

Charlotte, North Carolina based Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique is pleased to announce that they are launching their brand new summer women’s clothing line. The black-owned and woman-owned Clothing Boutique in Charlotte, NC was created with the intention to encourage women of all ages to indulge in self-care.

Along with the launch of their summer women’s clothing line, Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique is having a promotion. They are offering a $30 grab bag sale for the new summer line from April 27, 2022 to June 1, 2022. This promotion includes dresses, tops, bottoms/shorts, rompers, cover ups and more.

Linda Scott from Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique says, “We like to think that we are afforded a chance to grow, change and evolve with every new season, and what better way to complement your growth than by shaking up your wardrobe? Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique’s brand new summer clothing line has a wide variety of designs that are sure to please any woman who is looking to mix up her style. Stop by, shop to your heart’s content, get transformed and start your summer all anew!”

Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique offers a wide variety of clothing, including but not limited to dresses, tops, bottoms, coats and jackets, jumpsuits and sets. They even have a dedicated page for ‘Divas on a Budget’ — who are looking to make a splash without breaking the bank. Those interested in seeing what the store has to offer, from their budget line to their most extravagant items, can do so here: https://mstransformedboutique.com/shop/.

Their website also has a size chart, so that women can ensure that they get clothes that fit their size. Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique assures that most of the clothing they have on offer are true to size, but some items may run smaller or bigger than others, depending on their design. The company also shares that most of the models wear a size small unless noted in the product description, but that most products are available in all sizes, ensuring that any woman can get clothing items in her preferred style.

Scott says, “At Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique, we believe that we as women should always take time to care for ourselves, and that it is never too late, no matter your age! We get to wake up each morning on this beautiful earth, and we believe we should be able to live each day with style and grace. You should live each day for you, and that means dressing up in your own style and being the best version of you! Let’s get transformed!”

The range of fashion choices offered by Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique has earned them widespread praise from their customers. The company boasts a perfect 5 out of 5 Star rating on the Google platform alone. Stacey M. says in her review, “This was my first time ordering from this boutique, and I must say this will not be my last time. The quality of the clothing is excellent. The customer service is outstanding. I purchased the Ms. Transformed Mock Neck Crocodile Embossed Dress, and I tell you it is absolutely stunning! Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique has become my go-to boutique!”

In another review, Christina B. expresses a great deal of enthusiasm for their purchases, “If you are looking for an online boutique that will satisfy any clothing need,” she says, “Ms.Transformed is it! The clothes are amazing quality. I bought one of my favorite jackets from this boutique, and it still looks brand new. The quality and selection of clothes do not compare to many other boutiques. Go to her website and see for yourself. Once you see her inventory, you will be happy you did. I know you will not be disappointed! I love it!”

Those who want to learn more about Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique and their brand new line of clothing should visit their official website for more information. Linda Scott encourages interested parties to get in touch with their team via email, phone or the contact portal on their website. Ms. Transformed Clothing Boutique also maintains a presence on Facebook where they share new clothing items and more. Social media users can find their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Ms.Transformed/.

