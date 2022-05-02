Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charger Rebates Available for Multi-Unit Dwellings Until Funds Exhausted

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) today released the Request for Proposals (RFP) for Multi-Unit Dwelling Level 2 Charging Infrastructure Program rebates under Phase 2 of the Volkswagen Mitigation Plan. The RFP details how to apply for the $489,544 available to fund the installations of light-duty zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) Level 2 charging stations at apartment complexes and condominiums.

Rebates will be awarded to enhance and extend the current ZEV infrastructure network in North Carolina to increase the use of clean ZEVs and improve air quality by significantly reducing emissions of NOx and greenhouse gases.

Eligible applicants include organizations that own or operate multi-unit dwellings in North Carolina with 10 or more units, such as apartment complexes and condominiums. This excludes individually owned townhouses, row houses and mobile homes.

Rebates of up to $4,000 per charging port are available for projects that are made accessible to the public. Projects not publicly accessible can qualify for rebates up to $3,000 per charging port. Rebates will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to qualifying applicants until all funds are exhausted.

Please note: The application will not be viewable in the DAQ Grants Management System until June 13, 2022. A PDF version of the application has been made available on the program webpage for applicants to prepare all required materials for the online application.

Applicants are encouraged to register for access to the Grants Management System prior to June 13. Specific instructions on how to register for the Grant Management System and submit an application are detailed in the RFP. After the application opens in the Grants Management System, DAQ will accept applications for the Multi-Unit Dwelling Level 2 ZEV Charging Infrastructure Program until funds are exhausted.

The Division will hold a webinar May 9 to review the Grants Management System and an informational webinar May 16 to discuss the Multi-Unit Dwelling Level 2 Program RFP. Information regarding applications, eligibility and the registration for DAQ’s online information sessions will all be located on the division’s website, https://deq.nc.gov/VW-Level2-MUD-RFP. DAQ is also holding webinars and in-person meetings across the state in historically under-resourced counties to encourage eligible applicants to apply for funding.

If you have any questions about the RFP or application process, please contact DEQ at daq.NC_VWGrants@ncdenr.gov with subject title line: “Level 2 Multi-Unit Dwelling RFP” prior to submitting your application and in advance of the submission deadline.

Phase 2 of the VW Mitigation Plan covers the remaining $68 million of the state’s share of a national settlement with the automaker. DEQ is allocating the full 15% ($10,198,826) allowed in the VW State Trust Agreement for ZEV charging infrastructure projects under Phase 2. This includes the previously announced Level 2 Public Access rebate program, which has another $1 million in rebates available for Level 2 chargers. Applications are being accepted for that program starting today on a first-come, first-served basis.

Additional settlement funds will support the replacement of diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner alternatives. The schedule for all Phase 2 programs is online.