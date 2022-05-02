Don’t Forget Mom – Millions of Mothers Overlooked for VA Benefits
Though your mother may have never worn army boots, she may be eligible for VA benefits to keep her safe at home in her golden years.ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With Mother’s Day approaching, it’s a timely reminder that millions of mothers are overlooked when it comes to VA benefits. Women 65+ years old, who served during wartime or whose husbands served during wartime are often eligible for a little-known benefit called Aid and Attendance. Even if Mom didn’t serve in the military, if Dad served at least one day during wartime, she may be eligible for up to $1,318 per month for a benefit that can pay for in home care such as help with bathing, dressing, light housekeeping and more. She may qualify even if Dad had a desk job and didn’t serve overseas.
“For veterans’ widows, eligibility hinges on 4 Ms: military, medical, money and marriage,” says David Laiderman, CEO of Veterans Home Care.
1. Military – the veteran must have served at least 90 days active duty with at least one day during an official wartime, with an honorable (and in some cases a general) discharge.
2. Medical – a doctor must confirm a medical condition that causes Mom to need help with activities of daily living.
3. Money – her networth must not exceed $138,489, not including a primary home and vehicle. Income restrictions apply but certain ongoing medical and custodial care expenses can be deducted.
4. Marriage – she must have been married to the qualifying veteran at the time of his death and in most situations, not have remarried. (Married couples are only eligible if the veteran is disabled and meets the guidelines.)
There are organizations that offer free help with the task of filing a VA claim. Veterans Home Care, through its VetAssist Program, offers free assistance with VA claims filing for those who want to use the VA benefit primarily for in-home care.
VetAssist also connects eligible veterans and spouses with an in-home caregiver and gets care started before the VA funds arrive. Included are help with transportation, meal preparation, medication reminders, light housekeeping and personal care such as bathing, dressing and using the bathroom.
In addition, VetAssist clients receive the VetAssist Companion®, the latest medical alert system powered by Alexa® technology. VetAssist can also arrange for adult day care. The cost of care is offset with the Aid and Attendance funds from the VA.
Those who are not a good fit for the VetAssist Program, such as those who would be better served by another VA benefit other than the Pension with Aid and Attendance or those who want to use their pension for assisted living or skilled nursing care, are referred to veteran service officers.
For eligibility requirements and additional information visit www.VeteransHomeCare.com or call 888-314-6075 for a free consultation.
ABOUT VETERANS HOME CARE
Veterans Home Care, a woman-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, was founded in 2003 by Bonnie Laiderman to help qualified wartime veterans and their surviving spouses, apply for a non-service connected disability pension from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which can pay for assistance with activities of daily living in their homes. VHC’s VetAssist® Program utilizes a network of more than 4,000 home care agencies to provide home care, matches them with caregivers and follows up to assure that the veteran or spouse remains in compliance with VA guidelines to continue receiving the pension. Veterans Home Care has helped more than 20,000 veterans or their surviving spouses to access VA benefits for the care they need. Veterans Home Care is not a government agency and is not affiliated with the Department of Veterans Affairs. Visit https://veteranshomecare.com
